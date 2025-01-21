Shadow Of Light crowned champion two-year-old of 2024

An impressive winner of the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket in September, the son of Lope De Vega followed that up with another top-level success in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes to become only the second horse since Diesis in 1982 to complete the Middle Park-Dewhurst double.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt won on debut at Yarmouth in July before making it two-from-two in a novice contest at Newmarket the following month. He was then upped in class in the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York, finishing a close second to Cool Hoof Luke.

With that experience under his belt, Shadow Of Light stepped up a gear to win the Middle Park by four lengths, emulating his three-parts brother Earthlight who landed the six-furlong contest five years prior.

Shadow Of Light's narrow Dewhurst win over Ballydoyle’s Expanded was enough to secure Appleby his third Champion Two-Year-Old title, following Pinatubo (128 – 2019) and Native Trail (122 – 2021).

Graeme Smith, BHA Handicapping Team Leader, said: "Shadow of Light became just the third horse in more than a century to win both the Middle Park and Dewhurst, with his runaway success in the first of those earning him the title of European Champion Two-Year-Old of 2024 with a rating of 120.

What’s unusual about this year’s classification is the level of competition at the top. There are eight horses rated between 117 and 120, and that really whets the appetite for some enthralling competition in their classic season ahead.”