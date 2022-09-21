On Wednesday last week he gave a random saliva sample at Sandown and was immediately informed that it had tested positive for amphetamine.

Levey was stood down by the British Horseracing Authority on medical grounds and was was taken off Miss Down Under at Sandown on Wednesday, and also missed his rides on the final night of the Racing League at Newcastle the following evening.

He was leading the jockeys’ standings in the six-week team event after riding five winners and accumulating 228 points, but was ultimately caught by Saffie Osborne, whose remarkable Newcastle treble helped her to 243 points and landed her the £20,000 bonus for being crowned leading rider.

The jockey was confident he hadn’t consumed anything that could have led to that result and immediately requested a urine sample which was taken within 24 hours. Six days later that came back as testing negative.

Levey said in a statement on Wednesday: "Although I am happy to be back riding later this week, it's hard not to feel aggrieved at what has happened to me the last few days. Some might say I've been unlucky with the false positive happening just before the Racing League final, but I sincerely hope that there are lessons to be learned from this and that similar things don't happen to jockeys in the future.

"I appreciate the support I’ve received from trainers, fellow jockeys and my sponsor SBK throughout the past week. I look forward to getting back in the saddle this weekend."