Sean Levey and Title Role won the German 2000 Guineas for Simon and Ed Crisford

Title Role won the Coolmore City Of Troy German 2000 Guineas at Cologne for Sean Levey and trainers, Simon and Ed Crisford.
Owned by the race sponsors, Title Role was lining up in the Group 2 on the back of finishing fifth in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury having previously struck at Listed level in Dubai.
Settled in the first half of midfield against the rail by Levey, the gaps opened in plenty of time in the straight and Title Role went in pursuit of the Oisin Murphy ridden hare, Asker.
Title Role picked up the leader readily but then only appeared to be doing just enough in front, edging to his left slightly and allowing the chasers to close.
Once they got to his quarters, Title Role kept pulling out more and was always holding them at bay.
Shayem, trained by Karl Burke and ridden by Clifford Lee, took second ahead of Loucas while Francis Graffard, for once, had to settle for fourth with Lord Clover who had previously run French Derby contender Hawk Mountain to a head at Chantilly.
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