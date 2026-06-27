Seagulls Eleven all set to contest the Summer Mile at Ascot next month

Hugo Palmer hopes stable star Seagulls Eleven can swoop to more Group race glory in next month’s Summer Mile at Ascot.

The son of Galileo Gold, who is owned by past and present members of the Brighton & Hove Albion squad, has proven a revelation on track this season. Since tasting a narrow defeat in the Group Two Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud, the four year old has claimed victory at Listed level in the Prix de Montretout at Longchamp and in the Group Three Betfred Diomed Stakes at Epsom Downs. And now he will have his sights raised once more with Palmer keen to take aim at the £165,000 Group Two contest at the Berkshire venue on July 11. Palmer said: “I feel we have finally got him right by restricting him to small fields on turning tracks. “He has proved he is versatile as regards to ground. The interesting thing we would like to explore at some stage is a step up in trip as both Christophe Soumillon and Oisin Murphy said he is ready for a mile and quarter when you want. “We will look at that as an option later down the line, but I’m happy to stay at a mile for now. “The obvious spot for him is the Summer Mile. I heard the other day that More Thunder is probably going to go there, which is quite a scary thought. “I thought More Thunder was the most likely winner of the Queen Anne and I suspect William Haggas is still scratching his head how he did win it.”

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And should all go well on his next start it could see Seagulls Eleven return to Group One level to take on Bow Echo at Goodwood in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes, which his sire finished second back in 2016. Palmer added: “He is in the Sussex Stakes, and if that was a small field, I would love to go back to Goodwood as his father got beat in the Sussex Stakes. “I don’t suggest for a moment that we are good enough to hold a candle to Bow Echo, but Ten Bob Tony won the Queen Anne at a big price, and Qirat won the Sussex Stakes last year at a big price, so sometimes strange things can happen.” Palmer's juvenile plans

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