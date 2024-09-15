Scorthy Champ won the National Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend | report and free replay

The Joseph O'Brien trained winner had finished third behind Henri Matisse in the Futurity Stakes, just his second start, but showed a determined attitude to reverse the form under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Scorthy Champ got a nice split on the inside of Seagulls Eleven and picked up well but the latter stuck to his task and the pair were soon joined by the patiently ridden Henri Matisse.

The three rivals came close together and ran around a little under pressure with Henri Matisse appearing to lose some momentum before renewing his challenge. There were no such problems for McMonagle, though, as Scorthy Champ stuck his neck out to win by three quarters of a length and the same.

It was a third Group One success for McMonagle who said: "We always thought a lot of this fellow and I was quietly confident. Coming in the last day I was confident pulling up that I'd have the better of the other two if they turned up again.

"It went smoothly, he jumped good, the pace was strong, he got into a good relaxed rhythm and took me into it very easily, quickened up a bit better than I thought and I was left there probably a half furlong too soon but he was very tough when he needed to be and strong at the line.

"You have to go when your momentum is taking you there. He's got a huge stride, covers a lot of ground and you can't be taking him back, waiting for something. Everything worked out good. He'll be even better going a mile, exciting horse."