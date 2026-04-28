Saxon Street 25/1 for the Derby after unbeaten colt wins Blue Riband Trial at Epsom

The race was run a week later than usual after a broken watering system at Epsom saw a seven-day delay to the trial card.

Perhaps that will help Saxon Street as he bids to become the first winner of the Epsom trial to go on and win the Derby since Blue Peter in 1939.

A son of Saxon Warrior and racing in the colours of Marcstown Ltd, Saxon Street won on his only previous start at Chelmsford City in December.

Returned the 5/2 second favourite on Tuesday, Saxon Warrior was partnered by William Buick and took the lead entering the final furlong. At the finish, he was the comfortable two and a half lengths winner from Rebel Rocker (33/1) with Balzac (15/2) another length and a quarter back in third. The 4/5 favourite New Zealand was a well-beaten fourth.

Thady Gosden, who trains the winner alongside his father John, said: “I thought it was a big jump up coming here today.

“He won a novice at end of last year and came here without a prep run. He is still very much learning on the job. It was a new place here today, but he settled into it very well and won nicely in the end.

“Epsom is a great track to learn at, and he was in good form and working well at home. After discussing it with his owner, we thought this was a good place to start him off at.

“The Ballydoyle (New Zealand) horse set the standard and there were some nice horses in the race but he has done it well. He has some stamina in his pedigree, and he should stay a mile and a half no problem.

“Whether we go straight there or have another run over a mile and a quarter next time, we will see how he is and come to a decision.

“There is plenty of water to go under the bridge before the Derby, but he had done it well today.”