Stress looks best in the Old Borough Cup

Despite the hottest summer in recent memory Haydock has found itself with a ground description of ‘heavy’ a day out from the Betfair Sprint Cup after 23mm of rain Thursday going into Friday.

With Friday and Saturday looking dry and breezy we’re looking at likely tacky ground with my preference for horses either proven on or forecast to enjoy softer conditions, although that’s not of much help looking at the market for the feature.

All the juice has been squeezed out of the prices of the soft ground horses with Kind Of Blue and Marvelman both 4/1, Paborus around 5/1 and even James’s Delight, 50/1 earlier in the week, is trading at less than 20s now.

For me the most likely winner remains William Haggas’ Almeraq, the best horse in the field on account of his Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes win at Royal Ascot, while I thought he had genuine excuses in the July Cup when too free on the outside of the main pack getting no cover.

With only three weeks between those races he was probably just kept ticking along between the two assignments, as well, but Haggas has had time to retrain him for this race and the way it has cut up has worked in his favour.

He won on soft ground in his early days and I don’t think conditions will be any inconvenience to him whatsoever, while he goes well fresh and I do think he might just have a class edge on these rivals.

If he was 3/1 generally I’d get involved, but he’s just under that line and with plenty of other races to have a go at I’d rather spread my stakes elsewhere.

The preceding Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup has suffered due to the rainfall, too, with three withdrawn on Friday, but this looks a fairly straightforward case of being for or against the unexposed pair at the top of the market.

Charlie Appleby’s Aegean Prince has been off for 320 days, Haggas’ Finalise has been seen once since last September and that was in a German Listed contest a month ago.

The pair take plenty out of the market but I would rather back something more battle-hardened with the conditions in mind and the one I keep coming back to is David O’Meara’s STRESSFREE.

He ran a very good race in the Sky Bet Ebor at York last month when finishing a close-up sixth in a much better race than this one and the handicapper generously dropped him a couple of pounds on the back of it.

Never nearer than the four-and-a-quarter lengths he was beaten at the line, he will enjoy the combination of 1m6f and softer ground at Haydock in a race he was third in last year off a 5lb higher mark.

The Ebor has been a very strong pointer to the Old Borough Cup in recent years, with Euchen Glen, Island Brave, Post Impressionist and Epic Poet all winning the Haydock handicap on the back of running in the Ebor since 2020 – and Stressfree is the only representative this time around.

He has an excellent record on soft or heavy ground with form figures of 2-1-2-1-2-4-0-1-2-2-3-7-3-5 on such a surface and his conditioning could be a key factor against his lesser-spotted rivals in a potential slow-motion finish.

The Verdict: Back STRESSFREE in the 15:05 Haydock