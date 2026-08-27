Regal bet in the Atalanta

The John & Thady Gosden yard have a super record in the Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown, winning it seven times including with Raven’s Pass, Kingman, Too Darn Hot and Field Of Gold, but their two-year-olds are only just getting going and they don’t have a representative in the Sandown juvenile contest on Saturday.

They are in good form, though, and they could still have a nice winner on the card with SO REGAL who returns from a midsummer break in the Group 3 BetMGM Atalanta Stakes over a mile.

This looks an open contest, with Kon Tiki carrying a penalty and form horse Moon Target difficult to win with, giving a chance to a posse of fillies to get a valuable Group 3 win on their CV.

Calendar Girl and Secret Of Life are lightly-raced improvers who look likely to be in the mix, but they are disputing favouritism and So Regal can be filed in the same category and she's twice the price.

Perhaps it's because she’s the Cheveley Park second string, or maybe it’s because she hasn’t been seen since York in May, but whatever the reason the daughter of the aforementioned Kingman looks underestimated with her speed a vital weapon at this track.

She improved quickly in the spring, winning at Newmarket and Ascot before rocking up at York where she looked to have the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes (Michael Seely) in the bag before William Haggas’ Lilt picked her pocket with a strong late run.

It was an excellent effort for a filly who had only shed her maiden tag a month earlier and she looks likely to have improved and possibly significantly so during her three and a half months off the track.

Her dam, Queen’s Trust, improved markedly in the second half of her three-year-old campaign and Gosden has an excellent record with his fillies at this level at this time of year when bringing them back off a break.

I don’t think she’ll mind any rain that falls and William Buick should get a good early prominent position from stall four, with a few in there likely to give her a nice lead into the race.

The Verdict: Back SO REGAL in the 14:50 Sandown