Saturday tips from Timeform analysts at Newbury, Newmarket, Uttoxeter and Wexford

The best bets from our Timeform team ahead of Saturday's action at Newbury, Newmarket, Uttoxeter and Wexford.

13:25 Newbury - ARABIAN FORCE (Greg Spink)

Kalpana is a warm order make a winning return to action in the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes but at the prices it could be worth taking a chance on Arabian Force. He’s got a few strong pieces of form to his name last summer and with his reappearance second at Longchamp in listed company up there with the pick of his efforts, William Haggas and Tom Marquand can add to an already fruitful week. 14:05 Wexford - SIMPLE THINGS (Phil Thompson)

Simple Things stepped up markedly on previous hurdling efforts when runner-up to the odds-on Fiver Friday at Bellewstown last month. Her jumping was far from fluent there, but the way she saw her race out suggested she will be well suited by this longer trip and, with a good-value conditional booked, she looks capable of going one better here, especially if proving more proficient at her hurdles.

14:50 Newmarket - SILVER GHOST (Simon Baker)

Silver Ghost's two wins last season both came in May and her comeback third over C&D at the start of the month bodes well for her prospects of registering another springtime success. She moved really fluently off the pace that day but made her effort away from the two that beat her, which counted against her late on. She'll be sharper for that anyway, and this looks more likely to be run to suit, with her 3-y-o form - she held her own in better handicaps than this one - suggesting she's the type to raise her game a bit more in 2026 15:45 Newbury - LOST BOYS (Rory King)

Lost Boys has all the hallmarks - a progressive profile, some major depth to his form and a really likeable attitude - of a potential London Gold Cup winner, and although this is virtually always a very strong race, a likely position towards the fore of the market is of no concern when considering the last 5 winners of this have started at 9/2 or shorter. 17:50 Uttoxeter - MANALISHI (James Davies)