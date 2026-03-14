Saturday tips from Timeform analysts at Kempton and Uttoxeter

The best bets from our Timeform team ahead of Saturday's action from Kempton and Uttoxeter.

CHUGGY - 14.08 Kempton (Simon Walker)

Chuggy took the breath away with his superb jumping when bossing Norn Iron and Old Cowboy at Warwick two starts back and, whilst he was in nothing like the same form at Aintree next time, there were valid reasons why he can be excused that effort, omitted fences plainly against him and probably finding the run coming too soon just a fortnight after Warwick, too. He’s been freshened up since and this track under the conditions should bring the best out of him. JOHN BARBOUR - 14.25 Uttoxeter (Simon Baker)

A Pai de Nom has been improving fast this season and looks sure to make another bold bid, but John Barbour doesn't lag far behind him in the progressive stakes and looks a good alternative at about twice the price. He's unbeaten in three outings at Uttoxeter, including a couple of handicaps this season, and was better than ever when a close second in good company at Ascot last time. Further progress is on the cards back at John Barbour's favoured venue, not least as the way he's been finishing his races this season suggests this longer trip will suit him very well.

ALCEDO - 15.00 Uttoxeter (Rory King)

It’s been a torrid season for Venetia Williams but there have been better signs since the middle of February, including a big-priced Festival winner earlier in the week, and Alcedo could help to revive the yard’s fortunes further by taking the Midlands National, one of the very few big staying handicap chases to have so far eluded the trainer. Encouragingly, given the backdrop of his stable’s struggles, Alcedo has put 3 solid runs together since fitted with headgear, his tremendously game defeat of Grand Geste over 2½m at Newcastle at the end of November having been very well advertised since, and he’s left the impression on a number of occasions that he could up his game when faced with a real test of stamina, which he certainly has here, while Charlie Deutsch taking over in the saddle is plainly no bad thing. CALIFET EN VOL – 15:18 Kempton (Andrew Asquith)