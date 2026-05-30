Saturday tips from Timeform analysts at Carlisle, Catterick, Chester and Stratford.

The best bets from our Timeform team ahead of Saturday's action at Carlisle, Catterick, Chester and Stratford.

BROSAY (14:00 Carlisle) - David Johnson

Brosay caught my eye at Ascot two starts ago, and with his recent effort at Newbury no less encouraging – he looks poised to strike again now. He’s back down the same mark as when winning at Ascot last September for a different trainer but has definitely given the impression he’s on his way back, still bang there 1f out at Ascot and then stumbling when still in contention inside the final 1f in a stronger race than this at Newbury last time. His wins have all come when ridden off the pace, so with cheekpieces replacing blinkers and a strong gallop forecast, I’m hoping his new jockey Tom Marquand – an eye-catching booking in itself – can deliver him at the right time. WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (14:33 Carlisle) - Kieran Clark

There's no denying that likely favourite Red Orange is thriving at present and seems to be fulfilling his potential as a possible pattern-class sprinter, though a third outing in less than as many weeks might just take the edge off him. With Group-1 winning Startlust presumably having a prep run for Royal Ascot next month, the one that makes most appeal is Washington Heights. He's a smart type when in peak form and was better than the result in the Palace House last time, that form having been franked by the winner last weekend. Successful on his last start in a listed event, this represents a drop in grade and prices of 5/1 look generous.

NOT SO SOBERS (15:35 Catterick) - Simon Walker

The Killahena/McPherson yard sent out Moon Chime to win a staying handicap on the Flat at Kempton earlier this week and Not So Sobers can follow suit in a very winnable-looking race. Like Moon Chime, Not So Sobers was successful over hurdles last time out, making all in a first-time hood in a handicap at Hereford. The headgear is retained here and it’ll make sense to repeat the tactics, too, Not So Sobers having been campaigned over inadequate trips on his last 2 starts and still relatively unexposed as a stayer on the Flat. HOME HERO (16:38 Chester) - Simon Baker

Home Hero is the only first-time-back among these 3-y-os but that means he’s got bundles of potential and he strikes as the type to step up markedly on his juvenile form now switched to a handicap. He earned his mark with three runs in as many weeks last year, and shaped with promise on each of them, particularly when faring best of those held up at Haydock on the final one. They were all over a mile, but as a brother to the 2022 Derby fourth Masekela, Home Hero looks very much one for middle distances this season. A strong physique is another reason to anticipate improvement this time around and it could be significant that the in-form Hugo Palmer is sending him to Chester for his first run back considering the stable’s record at the track, with a favourable draw in stall 2 the final positive piece to add to the jigsaw. GATEAU DE MIEL (20:20 Stratford) - Dan Barber