Saturday tips from Timeform analysts at Bangor, the Curragh, Goodwood and Haydock

The best bets from our Timeform team ahead of Saturday's action at Bangor, the Curragh, Goodwood and Haydock.

STARTLED - 13:25 Goodwood (Greg Spink)

An open-looking handicap but Startled hasn’t looked back since being upped to 7f. He made up plenty of ground to get up in a falsely-run affair at Newmarket last month and again had to overcome adversity to follow up at York 10 days ago, picking up notably well after meeting trouble early in the straight to win going away. He remains unexposed at the trip and likely to get a decent pace to aim at in this big-field scenario, he can bring up the hat-trick granted a smooth passage through.

BLUE COURVOISIER - 14:20 Haydock (David Johnson)

Blue Courvoisier looks to have plenty going for him in what looks a typically warm renewal of this 3-y-o handicap. He's just as unexposed as most of these, having just his fifth start yet already boasts some really strong handicap form, his second at the Craven meeting franked since by some of those in behind while he arguably sat too close to the pace when only fourth at Ascot last time. Similar tactics from his low draw around a bend here are likely to see him to much better effect. He has a new jockey on board, Lauren Young having a rare ride for a trainer other than Jim Goldie but looks very good value for her 5lb claim these days, has already bagged a big handicap courtesy of Eternal Sunshine in last year's Portland and could hardly come here in any better form.

THE SECRET PEARL - 15:00 Bangor (Kieran Clark)

Alex Hales has his string in fine form and The Secret Pearl has solid claims in a competitive-looking handicap. Her second at Huntingdon behind the progressive Walden has worked out, with that form firmly supported by the time and whilst she hasn't found as much as seemed likely when push has come to shove on both outings since, she has undergone a breathing operation since last seen. If that has the desired effect then she looks set to go very close.

DROP DEAD GORGEOUS - 16:15 Curragh (Billy Nash)