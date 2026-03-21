Saturday tips from Timeform analysts at Bangor, Kelso, Navan, Newbury and Newcastle

The best bets from our Timeform team ahead of Saturday's action from Bangor, Kelso, Navan, Newbury and Newcastle.

BARATABLET - 13.30 Kelso (Simon Baker)

Baratablet’s last run over an inadequate 2m at Newcastle had the hint of a pipe-opener for this much more valuable prize. His comeback win at the same time track in December strongly suggests he should have races in him from his current mark and he lines up here still unexposed and fresher than most for the time of the season. KARMA POLICE - 13.37 Bangor (James Cooper)

Karma Police looked a very interesting handicap debutant at Newbury three weeks ago based on his runner-up effort in a bumper coupled with his race-by-race improvement in his qualifying runs. As it turned out, the Harry Derham-inmate had little chance with a handicap blot on that occasion but he did beat the other 11 runners in the race so it was hardly a knock to his overall profile. In theory, this is a deeper handicap, but Karma Police receives weight all round and French Emperor aside, the rest of the opposition aren’t particularly inspiring and with this unlikely to be a searching stamina test over this new trip, Karma Police makes plenty of appeal. LISBANE PARK - 13.15 Newbury (Kieran Clark)

Kocktail Bleu sets a high standard judged on his Dovecote second but there are plenty of reasons to believe that the market has underestimated the chances of Lisbane Park. Firstly, he doesn't have that much to find with the likely favourite judged on his Cheltenham fourth to Supreme winner Old Park Star, that race having thrown up a good timefigure, whilst the third has also won in graded novice company since. The return to less testing ground should also be very much in his favour, the booking of Cobden also catches the eye and he looks a solid bet at the prices.

KNAPPERS HILL - 14.25 Newbury (Rory King)

It may have gone slightly under the radar because his main hope of the week was so disappointing, but a number of Paul Nicholls’ horses ran really well at Cheltenham, 4 of his 13 runners there finishing in the top 4, most of those runners having come in handicaps. Throw in a handful of winners since, including of the Midlands National, and it’s safe to say he has his horses in good form for the spring, which bodes well for Knappers Hill now that he returns to the sort of conditions that suit him so well. He hasn’t troubled the judge since returning from a long absence but he hardly fared badly on his first 2 runs of the season, likely needing the outing in a hot graduation chase at Haydock before stretched by a demanding 3m in the Rowland Meyrick, and this test should be far more suitable, particularly at a track where his trainer has such a good record in handicap chases. PARK THAT - 16.52 Navan (Billy Nash)

Park That is going the right way over fences and, with more improvement likely, should take plenty of beating in what doesn't look a deep contest. Third in a better race than this when well backed at Naas last time, he gets to run from the same mark here and has Mark Walsh on his back for the first time.

PIT BOSS - 20.30 Newcastle (David Johnson)