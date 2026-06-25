Saturday Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for ITV Racing at York and Newcastle on June 27

Log-in for free with your Sporting Life Plus, Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair account to read the latest Value Bet preview for York and Newcastle.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.

Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 169.14pts in profit.