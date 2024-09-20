Saturday Racing Tips: Best bets, expert picks and multiple selections

We have expert tips, a Saturday multiple and race-by-race verdicts for all the ITV Racing action from Newbury and Ayr.

Our experts' best bets REVICH – 1.15 Ayr (Ben Linfoot)

REVICH goes for his third win in the one-mile handicap on Ayr Gold Cup day and the handicapper has given him a chance of landing the hat-trick, while there was more encouragement in his last two runs than the bare form figures suggest. TWO TRIBES - 2.25 Ayr (Matt Brocklebank)

It could be another good day at Ayr for Richard Spencer, who tends to target this meeting and was among the winners here on Friday, and he's got two interesting ones in the Ayr Silver Cup. Lucky Man is up 3lb for his recent win at Windsor and has chance but preference is for the three-year-old TWO TRIBES whose form at Newmarket early on this season looks excellent. He was close to that when fourth behind Elmonjed at York's Ebor meeting and I think we can scrap the latest Ascot effort when not a lot went his way from the outset. REACH – 2.10 Newmarket (David Ord)

She was too keen when a well backed 4/1 favourite for a better race than this at York last time and REACH can get back on track. The six-year-old drops down from a Class 2 to a Class 4 and s a pound lower than when hitting the frame in competitive races at the Knavesmire earlier in the campaign. She should get a strong pace to aim at and has a lot in her favour.

Recommended multiple: Lucky 15 ADAAY IN DEVON - 1.30 Newbury

Three-year-olds have held sway in this Group 3 in recent years, landing three of the last four renewals, and the classic generation looks the one to focus on once more despite the presence of the classy Annaf. ADAAY IN DEVON finished behind Relief Rally when the pair were second and third in the Carnarvon Stakes here in May but this prominent racer has a pull in the weights and she may be better placed than some of her rivals who tend to be ridden more patiently. ENFJAAR – 1.50 Ayr

This looks a strong renewal of the Doonside Cup, but the Strensall Stakes fifth ENFJAAR is fancied to get back to winning ways now back up in trip on ground that suits. He won well at York in July and looked unlucky not to follow up at Goodwood on his next start, given too much to do. Roger Varian won this race in 2022 with Royal Champion - who was also a four-year-old bidding to bounce back from a couple of defeats – and Enfjaar is fancied to make the most of the 3 lb he receives from main rival Phantom Flight. ROYALTY BAY – 3.00 Ayr

Sky Majesty’s last-gasp Newbury win has been franked by the runner-up Hold A Dream who has since beaten several of those in behind at Yarmouth, so she rates a big threat with the promise of more to come, but the return to a flat track/better ground should see ROYALTY BAY bounce back from a below-par run at Goodwood. She impressed at York in July and then produced an improved display when runner-up in a Deauville Group 3; a repeat of that should see her go very close. THE FINGAL RAVEN – 3.50 Newbury

Described by his trainer Jamie Osborne as ‘the nicest two-year-old I'd had since Toast Of New York’, THE FINGAL RAVEN has taken a while to come to hand but he looked a horse to follow when skipping clear at Kempton earlier this month and his earlier form behind Al Qudra and Jouncy has worked out well. He’s related to Mark Johnston's smart stayer Dee Ex Bee so should continue to progress and the presence of interesting newcomers Shiplake and Stem, along with his winners’ penalty, should ensure that he isn’t too short a price to follow up.

Timeform race-by-race ITV verdicts 1.15 Ayr MIRSKY looks ready to strike judged on his excellent second at York last month, so he's given the nod. Obelix got back on the scoresheet in ready fashion at Haydock a fortnight ago and remains well treated on the pick of his form, while others to consider are Padishakh and Aragon Castle in an interesting opener. 1.30 Newbury ANNAF escapes a penalty for his Group 2 win in Saudi Arabia early in the year and his recent comeback run in the Haydock Sprint Cup should leave him spot on for this. Three-year-olds have won 3 of the last 4 renewals and they again play a strong hand this year with No Half Measures, Relief Rally and Adaay In Devon all lively contenders. 1.50 Ayr Having progressed really well in handicaps, ENFJAAR was a shade disappointing at York but he eases back slightly in grade here so is well worth another chance given his profile. Phantom Flight has a 3 lb penalty to carry but he can still make his presecne felt, along with veteran Sir Busker. 2.05 Newbury LIEBER POWER has been progressing well since upped in trip, splitting a pair who were ridden more prominently when runner-up at York last time, so he is taken to record a third win of the season this time around. Heading the list of dangers is Waxing Gibbous, who is respected with the potential of more still to offer, while Chillingham is also considered.

2.25 Ayr As far as 4-y-o sprint handicappers go BROOKLYN NINE NINE has relatively low mileage and is appealing here on the back of a near-miss at Ascot where he was returning from a four-month break and understandably looked a shade rusty. That will have sharpened him up and a strongly-run race back at 6f could be just what the doctor ordered. The highly progressive filly Alfa Kellenic is not passed over at all lightly and is clear second choice ahead of Aramram, Kings Merchant and Lucky Man. 2.40 Newbury FLYING FRONTIER had Involvement behind him when scoring at Sandown last month and is taken to show he's still a step ahead of the handicapper. His old rival boasts lots of solid form this season and is second choice ahead of the thriving Fantasy Believer and C&D specialist Mustazeed. 3.00 Ayr None of these fillies has reached a useful level yet but SKY MAJESTY is bred to be smart and she looked potentially as good herself when winning a Newbury maiden more comfortably than the bare margin suggests last month. Maw Lam was below par in the Flying Childers last week but she's a player on the pick of her form, while Perfect Part may have more to offer over this trip after her decent fifth in the Lowther at York. 3.15 Newbury SHADOW OF LIGHT had subsequent Sirenia winner Symbol of Strength a place behind him in the Gimcrack and is taken to confirm his narrow superiority over Adrian Keatley's charge. Andesite was over 5 lengths behind that pair in the Gimcrack but that was his first run since a debut success in May and it would be no surprise to see Karl Burke's charge get a lot closer to them this time. Easy debut Pontefract scorer Powerful Glory is another fascinating contender.