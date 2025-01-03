Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Sandown.

2.25 Try Unibet's New Smartview Racecards Mares' Hurdle Aston Martini has the chance to continue Nicky Henderson’s fine run of form and take Listed glory when she lines up in the Try Unibet’s New Smartview Racecards Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown. Owned by the late Henry Ponsonby’s HP Racing syndicates, the six-year-old has always shown plenty of ability, winning her first three outings in bumper and hurdles company. Wins since have been trickier to find, but she was a handy runner-up at Bangor on her penultimate start and although failing to figure at Newbury in a red-hot Gerry Feilden, connections were encouraged by her finishing effort ahead of this return to an intermediate distance. “We very much hope it’s a nice race for Aston Martini and I think her last run at Newbury, the trip was too sharp for her really, they went a really quick pace early on which took her off her feet a bit,” said Liz Rutter, racing manager for the syndicate. “She was running on at the end so I think it is sensible to go back up in trip, it was always Nicky’s plan. Being a mare, we’re always looking for a bit of black type for her and this could be a good opportunity.

“It is great to see Nicky’s horses running so well and we hope she can continue that form for him. It’s our first runner of the year and it’s exciting and we really like her, she’s a beautiful mare who is still learning the game. We hope there is still lots to come and one day I think she will be going novice chasing, but I don’t know when – we just love her.” Bred by the Aston family’s Goldford Stud – who count Cheltenham Festival winner Riverside Theatre among the best of their homebreds – Rutter explained how Aston Martini’s fitting name came to fruition and how it would be a poignant success at Sandown following Richard Aston’s death in 2023. “We call her our supermodel because she has big, long legs and her name came about because we lease her from the Astons,” continued Rutter. “We put forward some names and the late Richard Aston loved this one and chose it, so it all seemed rather apt. It would be lovely for Sally Aston and their son Charlie Aston if she could run well.” The likely favourite for the race is Clive Boultbee-Brooks’ Della Casa Lunga, who was seen in winning form at Kempton over the Christmas period and is backed up for a tilt at this valuable prize just eight days later. “The race has come sooner than we would have liked, but it’s right-handed and the ground will suit and the trip will suit, everything is right about the race really,” said Boultbee-Brooks. “There aren’t too many options after it, so I think we will have a crack at Sandown and then give her a bit of a chill until February/March time. She’s in good form and you have got to have a go for black type.” Della Casa Lunga’s winning effort at Kempton came over three miles, but her handler has few concerns about dropping back in distance with his versatile seven-year-old. Boultbee-Brooks added: “I think Sandown being soft and the race being up the hill twice, it’s sort of a stayers’ track so I don’t think the drop in trip matters. On that course and in the ground, I think she will be absolutely fine.”

Della Casa Lunga scores

3.00 Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase Joe Tizzard appears to hold all the aces as he prepares to launch a two-pronged challenge on Sandown’s Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase with the resurgent Copperhead and stable stalwart Eldorado Allen. The 11-year-olds have been part of the furniture at the Dorset yard and have played their part in many a good race over the years. They now form an excellent hand for their trainer to play in this £100,000 contest, after a fine first half of the current campaign, finishing second and third respectively over what could be deemed an inadequate test of stamina at Cheltenham in December. “I wouldn’t want to have to split them to be honest, they’ve both been excellent horses for the yard and are in wonderful form,” said Tizzard of their Sandown chances. “I love these races and we love supporting them and on their Cheltenham runs they should have a great chance. It’s a big pot for older horses and I’m looking forward to them running.” Eldorado Allen has placed in both starts this term, with Copperhead bagging an autumn hat-trick before hitting the crossbar the last twice. Tizzard has been delighted to see him return to the form that once saw him a high-ranking novice chaser and is hopeful of a bold bid. “Copperhead especially has turned a corner and is somewhere back to near his best,” continued the trainer. “I was really chuffed just to get him to win, to be honest, as he had been knocking on the door for the best part of 18 months and then soon as he won it just goes to show what he has always been capable of. “He’s bloomed this autumn in these veteran races and they have suited him. He has grown in confidence and he’s ran some super races and there is no reason why he won’t run a massive race.”

Patrick Mullins: Weekend Preview