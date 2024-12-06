Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Get the latest views from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Aintree and Sandown.

'If we get beat two lengths I’ll be annoyed' Kim Bailey is under no illusions about the task facing Chianti Classico when he tackles the Grand National fences for the first time in the BoyleSports Becher Chase at Aintree on Saturday. Winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, the seven-year-old secured another big-race victory on his return to action at Ascot last month, lifting the Sodexo Gold Cup. Just as he did at the Berkshire track, Chianti Classico will bid to carry 12st to victory on Merseyside, as Bailey looks to discover whether he has a genuine Grand National contender on his hands. “I’m very happy with him, he’s in good shape,” said the Andoversford-based trainer, who claimed National glory with Mr Frisk in 1990. “Weight might stop him, but at the end of it he carried 12st last time and what can I do really? It’s annoying the weights have gone up, but we can do nothing about it and with his rating (157) we’re betwixt and between.” Conditions look set to be far more testing at Aintree than they were at Ascot, but with Chianti Classico having proven himself in heavy ground at Cheltenham Bailey is not overly concerned. He added: “I don’t think so. I have to say looking at the weather forecast I’m wondering what it’s going to be like – it looks like it could be horrendous on Saturday. This will tell us where we’re going anyway.”

The three-and-a-quarter mile contest throws up a rematch between King Turgeon and Gaboriot after the pair finished first and third respectively in Grand Sefton last month. While that race is also run over the National fences, this weekend’s feature is staged over five furlongs further, which connections of Gaboriot hope will turn the dial in his favour. “He’s all good, he worked really well on Wednesday morning and seems in flying form,” said Josh Guerriero, who trains the eight-year-old in partnership with Oliver Greenall. “He’s improved plenty and he’ll improve for the trip because he was flat out the whole way last time. All ours do improve for their first run, so hopefully there’s a bit of improvement there. It’s annoying we’re a bit (3lb) out of the weights, but I think in that type of race you’ve got to have a go. If we get beat two lengths I’ll be annoyed, but there you go.” David Pipe is seeking a third Becher Chase success, having previously struck twice with the admirable Vieux Lion Rouge (2016 and 2020), who jumped a record 254 Grand National fences during his career. King Turgeon showed his liking for the obstacles in the Grand Sefton and Pipe does not view the longer distance of this weekend’s race as a negative. He said: “Vieux Lion Rouge was amazing over these fences and just lit up for the occasion and King Turgeon was pretty good too last time out. Vieux Lion Rouge gave King Turgeon some lessons on how to get round Aintree and he obviously listened to him! “King Turgeon has always been a very good jumper. We schooled him over Grand National style fences before he ran in the Grand Sefton and he was electric over them. Jack Tudor schooled him again on Wednesday and he jumped nicely. We are looking forward to the challenge. He loves the fences, handles soft and heavy ground and has won over almost the same distance as the Becher. He also has a lovely weight (10st 4lb).” King Turgeon is bidding to complete a hat-trick for the season, with his Grand Sefton success preceded by a dominant comeback win at Chepstow in Late October. “We fancied him when he won first time out at Chepstow, but we didn’t think he’d win as impressively as he did. He crept nicely into the weights for the Grand Sefton, which he has done again on Saturday,” Pipe added. “I felt some pressure going into the Grand Sefton. Some of his owners (members of Somerset Racing) were keen to run and others possibly not so keen. It is probably the same going into Saturday, but we think he is up to it. “There is a real buzz in the yard this week ahead of the Becher and we must never forget the buzz about these fences for the trainer, the yard and especially Jack Tudor – there is always something a bit extra when you have a horse going around those fences.”

