Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Haydock and Kempton.

1.15 Haydock - Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes Charlie Hills is banking on soft ground coming to the aid of Cicero’s Gift when he attempts to return to winning ways in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock. Always held in high regard, the son of Muhaarar took part in the St James’s Palace Stakes last year after impressing in winning the first three starts of his career. He was not seen again after Royal Ascot until returning in style to down the reopposing Holloway Boy at Sandown in July, and although beaten at Goodwood most recently, Hills has been happy with the colt’s progress leading into what will be just his second run in Group-race company. He said: “I’ve been happy with the way he’s been training. Hopefully there’s been a bit of rain up there, which will be handy. We will see what the ground is like, and if it’s suitable for him we’ll run him. If not, we won’t. Absolutely, we know he needs a soft surface. “It is the right sort of race for him, the track will suit him well. It is nice to see him get back on track.”

Also favouring a light shower or two at the Lancashire track are the connections of Clove Hitch who dazzled when breaking her duck at Newbury, but somewhat underwhelmed when upped in grade at Sandown for the Coral Distaff. She returned from that race sore and having been given plenty of recuperation time by handler Andrew Balding, is ready for another run. “We always thought she’d like soft ground, so I don’t know whether it was naturally the soft ground in Sandown that was the issue or she just gave herself a tweak in the race or what,” explained Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “She came back from it quite sore, so Andrew has given her a bit of time since then and is happy with her again now. “Oisin (Murphy) always said she wouldn’t mind a little bit of cut in the ground, but hopefully they don’t get too much rain.” 2.35 Kempton - Unibet September Stakes Adrian Keatley is backing Symbol Of Strength to showcase his talent when the Gimcrack third lines up in the Unibet Sirenia Stakes. Only fifth on debut at Beverley in May, he made huge strides to impress at Ayr when shedding his maiden status at the second attempt. That promising performance was enough to book his ticket to York for the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes last month and although sent off an 80-1 outsider he surprised plenty but not his trainer when a length third to Cool Hoof Luke. Entered in both the Mill Reef and Middle Park Stakes, Keatley sees this Group Three event – where he is rated over 10lb higher than the next best on official ratings – as the perfect opportunity to register a stakes success with his son of Kodiac before those lofty targets come on the radar.

