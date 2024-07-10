Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's racing at Newmarket, York and Ascot.

Ed Crisford is confident Vandeek is back firing on all cylinders as he looks to reignite his season in the My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket. The Havana Grey colt looked set to take high rank in the sprinting division following an unbeaten juvenile year which featured Group One wins in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes, but his three-year-old campaign has so far been stop-start. Vandeek suffered an odds-on defeat at the hands of Inisherin on his reappearance in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in late May, and had to watch on the sidelines as the same horse blitzed his rivals in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month. With Inisherin again in opposition on Saturday, Crisford is well aware his stable star faces a far from straightforward task in his bid to get back on the winning trail, but the Newmarket handler is hoping a positive showing on the July Course will set him up for a profitable second half of 2024. Crisford, who trains Vandeek in partnership with his father Simon, said: “It was unfortunate we couldn’t run at Ascot because of the abnormal bloods, but he’s been in great form since and has bounced back to health.

“I’m looking forward to running him, to be honest. It’s been a testing first half of the year, but he’s just got to get racing now. He’s had that run at Haydock on that bad ground, this is his second run and we couldn’t be happier with him going into Saturday. Inisherin looked very good at Ascot and our fellow has got to come out and get racing, so we’ll see how we get on.” Inisherin’s jockey Tom Eaves hailed the Kevin Ryan-trained colt “the best I’ve sat on” ahead of his bid for back-to-back Group One wins. Eaves has won top-level sprints on the likes of Glass Slippers, who was successful at the Breeders’ Cup, Brando and Tangerine Trees, but is in no doubt Inisherin possesses more class than those three. “Inisherin is a very good horse. He’s the best I’ve sat on, so I’m looking forward to Saturday. He’s got a very good mind and a lot of pure ability,” said the rider. “I was placed twice (in the July Cup) on Brando at biggish prices, so you’d hope that Inisherin would have an even better chance as favourite, but it’s a very strong Group One. “Kevin is a very good trainer of all types of horses, not only sprinters. Look what he did with The Grey Gatsby for example. He treats them all individually and he leaves no stone unturned, but it’s fair to say his record with sprinters is exceptional.”

The two other three-year-olds in the field are Clive Cox’s Commonwealth Cup third Jasour and Aidan O’Brien’s River Tiber, who was a little disappointing when eighth in the Jersey at the royal meeting. Jasour won the July Stakes over the course and distance 12 months ago and Cox feels as long as conditions do not deteriorate, another bold bid is on the cards. “I’m very pleased with him and I was very happy to walk the track (on Thursday) and see even with the rain we’ve had the track looks in great nick. If we get no more rain, I will be very happy,” said the Lambourn-based trainer. “It’s a strong race and the three-year-olds normally have a good opportunity in this race to take on their elders. I’m looking forward to it and just hope we don’t get too much rain – there is no doubt he is a better horse on quicker ground.” River Tiber finished a creditable third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas prior to his underwhelming performance at Royal Ascot and rider Ryan Moore is looking forward to seeing how he fares back over six furlongs. “Given the promise of his reappearance run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, you have to say he was well below par in the Jersey Stakes last time but he is a horse who has always shown a lot of pace, and hopefully this test will suit him,” Moore told Betfair. “A Coventry winner, he went on to be placed in the Morny and Middle Park, and he has to have a fair chance in here if bringing his Classic form to the table. “He certainly has the Group One class to go close.”

One of the older horses in the line-up with a Group One win to his name is Ed Bethell’s Regional, having struck gold in last year’s Sprint Cup at Haydock. A bargain basement buy out of Richard Fahey’s stable for just 3,500 guineas, the six-year-old showed his versatility back over five furlongs at Ascot when second to Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes. Bethell said: “Regional has been absolutely brilliant for us. Having a horse like him for the big days is what we all do it for. He’s a legend to have around. “He ran a blinder at Ascot, and coming back to six furlongs at Newmarket will suit him down to the ground.” Other contenders include dual Group One winner and last year’s July Cup third Kinross, who blew away a few cobwebs when second in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle a fortnight ago. The Charlie Hills-trained Khaadem, who bids for a third top-level triumph having successfully defended his crown in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last month, has been fifth and fourth in past renewals of this contest.

Charlie Appleby feels Ancient Truth has a “live chance” of providing him with a fifth victory in Saturday’s bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket. Since breaking his duck with Boynton in 2016, the Moulton Paddocks handler has saddled a trio of subsequent Group One winners to land this Group Two prize in Quorto (2018), Master Of The Seas (2020) and Native Trail (2021). Having made a successful start to his career on the Rowley Mile in mid-May, Ancient Truth followed up over this course and distance last month and Appleby is looking forward to raising his sights. “He’s two from two and has got that experience on this track now and I feel he has come forward again from his last run if anything,” he said. “The timing is hopefully suitable and I feel he has hopefully come forward mentally and physically. “It’s a good Superlative, as it always is, and hopefully we go there with a live chance.” The Richard Fahey-trained Columnist and George Boughey’s Pentle Bay both bring Royal Ascot placed form to the table, having finished third and second in the Coventry and Chesham Stakes respectively. Columnist was beaten just a neck as a 50-1 shot at the Royal meeting and Fahey is keen to discover whether his charge possesses the required stamina for this step up from six to seven furlongs. He said: “I was a bit shocked how big of a price he was at Ascot, but he ran a good, solid race. “You’ve got to take it on trust that he’ll stay seven. His six-furlong form looks very good, so we’ll see what happens. “He’s never been stopping in his races and he’s a relaxed type. We’re happy with him, so if he can stay seven and bring that Royal Ascot form, I’m sure he’s got a big chance.” Pentle Bay found only the hugely impressive Bedtime Story too strong in the Chesham and Boughey believes he merits his place in the line-up. “It’s probably going to be slightly different ground, as it was very fast at Ascot, but very fair, safe ground. He’s been training great since and deserves a crack at this sort of level,” said Boughey. “I think a stiff seven (furlongs) will suit him and he looks like he has a more stout pedigree than a few of them at the top end of the market.”

Bedtime Story’s trainer Aidan O’Brien sent over City Of Troy to score here in impressive fashion 12 months ago and this time relies upon The Parthenon, who after finishing fifth in the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes on debut, opened his account at short odds at Gowran Park. “The Parthenon was taken out of the Railway Stakes on the day and he is clearly open to considerable improvement after just the two starts, which included a win over this trip at Gowran last time,” jockey Ryan Moore told Betfair. “He will need to improve to win this but obviously the potential is there.” Hugo Palmer’s Seagulls Eleven is a similarly unknown quantity, having confirmed the promise of his debut second at Haydock with a clear-cut win at the same venue next time. A son of the trainer’s 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, Seagulls Eleven is owned by a clutch of current and former Brighton footballers including Billy Gilmour, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana. “We’re really looking forward to him running. He’s always done nice things at home and he’s very versatile as far as ground is concerned – he ran very well on soft ground at Haydock and then won very nicely on firm ground at Haydock,” said Palmer. “We’re looking forward to seeing him take his chance and seeing how he gets on going up in grade.”

Astro King will strive to go one better than last year when he lines up for the John Smith’s Cup at York on Saturday. The gelding, trained by Daniel and Claire Kubler, missed out by just a nose last season when Amy Murphy’s Pride Of America was declared the winner following a photo finish. After that performance, the runner-up ended his season strongly, winning the Finale Handicap on his return to York next time out and then going on to land the Cambridgeshire before two creditable runs in the Middle East. This year, the bay started his season on a good note, finishing second when a length behind Ottoman Fleet in the Group Three Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket. After that, he was fourth at Group Two level in the Jockey Club Stakes at the same track, following which he headed to the Royal meeting for a luckless beaten run in the Wolferton Stakes. He now returns to handicap level on the Knavesmire, where he looks to get the verdict this time under a top-weight allocation when partnered by Richard Kingscote. “He went very close in the race last year and he ticks a lot of boxes, so fingers crossed he can run a similar race this time,” said Daniel Kubler. “He’s come out of Ascot well, that’s why we’re going to York with him, and he’s a course and distance winner. He was only beaten a nose in a very close photo finish in this race last year, I just hope it dries out, as he wouldn’t want it too soft.”

Haunted Dream was the third-placed horse behind Pride Of America and Astro King in the race last season and will take part again for new connections, having been purchased by Wathnan Racing and sent to Hamad Al-Jehani. The handler has relocated from Qatar to train in Britain and having recently got off the mark with his first winner on these shores, he is now looking for a first York victory with a horse in good form. Haunted Dream was second at Royal Ascot in the Wolferton, finishing behind Israr in a smart run that now leads to a planned journey to Yorkshire. “It was a good performance at Royal Ascot. We finished second, we didn’t win, but we had a nice performance from him,” said Al-Jehani. “He was beaten by a nice horse. I was very pleased with him. He finished second in a Listed race and printed his name as a black-type horse, so we were very happy. “It was the plan before that to go to the John Smith’s. He finished third (at York) last year with his previous trainer. If he can show a similar performance, hopefully we will have a nice chance there. “We are really excited to go to York with a nice horse for the first time. It’s really important for us. Hopefully we will have a nice experience.”

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid has two strong chances in Liberty Lane and Botanical, trained by Karl Burke and Roger Varian respectively – the latter of whom has another runner in the Shadwell-owned Enfjaar. William Knight’s Dual Identity has been faring well this year, winning the Whitsun Cup at Sandown before returning to the track to come third in another valuable contest over course and distance and then sixth when beaten two and a half lengths in the Coral Challenge. He now steps up in trip having run those races over a mile, and Knight is hoping the extended distance will play to his strengths, as his handicap allocation is eased by 5lb-claimer Brandon Wilkie. “He’s come out of that Sandown race well, though you always worry when you back them up quickly after a relatively hard race,” the trainer said. “Our angle is that stepping up to a mile and a quarter and taking a valuable five (pounds) off his back should put him in with a big chance of running well on Saturday. “I think he needs to be stepped up now to a mile and a quarter. It should be nice ground on Saturday and if there’s a little bit of juice in it, that will help as well.”

The unbeaten Quddwah is aiming to make up for a lost opportunity at Royal Ascot when he runs in the Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes on Saturday. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the four-year-old looked to have solid claims in the Queen Anne but just like stablemate Vandeek, a problem with his blood count forced him to miss the meeting. Connections were then left wondering what might have been as Docklands, who Quddwah beat in May, finished second to Charyn in the meeting’s opener. “He’s another one that came down with an abnormal blood count, so he obviously missed the Queen Anne, which was unfortunate,” said Ed Crisford. “He won well at Ascot in early May and the second and third obviously ran well in the Queen Anne. We’ll never know what would have happened and he’s another one that needs to get out and racing. He’s doing extremely well and the race should suit him. It’s a competitive race, but it looks a suitable target for him.” At the top of the betting along with Quddwah is the Ralph Beckett-trained Sonny Liston. He ran in the Derby in his days with Charlie Hills but has become a specialist miler with Beckett in all the major handicaps, going close off top weight in the Hunt Cup when last seen. “He’s earned a crack at something like this, his performance in the Hunt Cup was incredible, I think it was recorded as one of the best handicap weight-carrying runs at Royal Ascot for 25 years,” said Emma Spencer, racing manager for Chelsea Thoroughbreds, who own Sonny Liston. “He’s rated 114 now, so he’s definitely out of handicaps but obviously this is a different kettle of fish now in a smaller field and going round a bend. “He did win his maiden at Sandown going round one but since then I think he’s only been round one once at York in the John Smtih’s Cup, which he didn’t enjoy. “So that’s a bit of an unknown but I can’t see why it should be much of an issue. It’s the same race Jimi Hendrix (formerly owned by Chelsea Thoroughbreds) ran in last year after he won the Hunt Cup and he was third. “He has form on all ground, probably he’s best on quicker ground but he has run well on soft, so he’s pretty versatile. I don’t think the ground will be bad anyway.”

