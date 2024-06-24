Saturday racing preview: David Ord on the domestic action

David Ord picks out some of the talking points from the Saturday entries at Newmarket and Newcastle.

Criterion big day for Nostrum If not promised, Nostrum at least threatened to develop into a very important horse for the autumn of Sir Michael Stoute’s training career. When he won his first two starts as a juvenile we thought he was a Classic prospect, and even when he finished third in the Dewhurst on his final start, there remained hoped. But a setback that spring delayed his return but he proved worth the wait when scampering clear of Embesto, New Endeavour and Mostabshir in a Listed race at the July Meeting and it looked to be game on again. But things haven’t gone right since. In fact, they’ve gone quite badly wrong. Turned over at odds-on in a Group Three at Goodwood next time, he has failed to beat a rival in two subsequent outings at the Sky Bet York Ebor Festival and in the bet365 Mile on his Sandown reappearance.

Nostrum in winning form under Ryan Moore

He didn’t look to be giving Ryan Moore much assistance on either occasion and has subsequently been gelded. All of a sudden Saturday’s Plantation Stud Criterion Stakes takes on great importance for him. He needs to run well here to get back on track and the problem is it promises to be a deep old heat. Kinross’ participation patently depends on Newmarket copping a thunderstorm or six between now and the stalls opening but Noble Dynasty looked good when winning a handicap at the Guineas meeting form a mark of 105 and Poet Master seemingly found the race coming too soon when disappointing at Haydock in May. He’s been freshened up since. Pogo is always a force in races like this, in fact he won this very one in 2022 and finished third behind Audience and Jumby last season. Then there’s Tiber Flow who had a bit left up his sleeve when bouncing back to form to win the John of Gaunt at Haydock last time. It will be fascinating to see how Nostrum fares in against this lot.

King can rule in the Fred Archer Away from the very big meetings, Charlie Appleby continues to tick over nicely and he’ll have high hopes of winning the JCB Fred Archer Stakes. He did so last year with Kemari who beat Outbox and New London to win the race last season when sporting the distinguishing white cap. The son of Dubawi might be in the second colours again on Saturday too as the master of Moulton Paddocks also has King Of Conquest up his sleeve. He arrives here off the back of a very taking win from the reopposing Aimeric in a Listed contest at Goodwood. He’d previously made Middle Earth pull out all the stops in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury and looks just the sort to pick up another pot or two kept away from the top table. In fact, pots very much like this one.

Middle Earth touches off King Of Conquest

Time for Aviation to strike? If like me, you are struggling to shake off the effects of Royal Ascot then look to Aviation Time for inspiration. She’s entered in the Listed Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes and will take a bit of stopping if fully over her Berkshire exertions. Richard Hughes’ charge wet down by only a length-and-a-half when third to Ain’t Nobody in the Listed Windsor Stakes, the form of her previous third in the Hilary Needler franked by the mighty run of Maw Lam in the Queen Mary earlier in the week too. But if you want a fresh filly who came out of Ascot with her reputation enhanced without actually setting foot in the place then step forward Teej A. For the Woodcote heroine had previously opened her account at Chester in May beating a certain Rashabar, yes that Rahsabar, the Coventry Stakes hero of Matt Brocklebank's crystal ball fame. She’ll serve it up to whatever rolls into town at the weekend.

Teej A ridden by Clifford Lee (right) on their way to winning

Gosden filly catches the eye It wouldn’t be a surprise if there was a nice prospect or two lurking in the opening Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket. A pair of newcomers certainly catch the eye. Appleby has entered Paradise Springs, a daughter of Ghaiyyath from a family that includes Naval Power. However arguably even more interesting is Bayenah for the Gosdens and Shadwell Estate. She’s a daughter of Dubawi out of Hameem who was a 500,000 guineas purchase for the team back in 2016. She was placed in a couple of Listed races as a four-year-old having won a Kempton handicap from a mark of 93 and this is her first foal. The Clarehaven team will be keen to get their two-year-olds up and running given the lack of quality elsewhere in this year's team and she’s worth monitoring with Jim Crowley booked to ride at the six-day stage.