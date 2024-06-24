Saturday racing preview: David Ord on the domestic action

David Ord picks out some of the talking points from the Saturday entries at Newmarket and Newcastle.
If not promised, Nostrum at least threatened to develop into a very important horse for the autumn of Sir Michael Stoute’s training career.
When he won his first two starts as a juvenile we thought he was a Classic prospect, and even when he finished third in the Dewhurst on his final start, there remained hoped.
But a setback that spring delayed his return but he proved worth the wait when scampering clear of Embesto, New Endeavour and Mostabshir in a Listed race at the July Meeting and it looked to be game on again.
But things haven’t gone right since. In fact, they’ve gone quite badly wrong.
Turned over at odds-on in a Group Three at Goodwood next time, he has failed to beat a rival in two subsequent outings at the Sky Bet York Ebor Festival and in the bet365 Mile on his Sandown reappearance.
He didn’t look to be giving Ryan Moore much assistance on either occasion and has subsequently been gelded. All of a sudden Saturday’s Plantation Stud Criterion Stakes takes on great importance for him.
He needs to run well here to get back on track and the problem is it promises to be a deep old heat.
Kinross’ participation patently depends on Newmarket copping a thunderstorm or six between now and the stalls opening but Noble Dynasty looked good when winning a handicap at the Guineas meeting form a mark of 105 and Poet Master seemingly found the race coming too soon when disappointing at Haydock in May. He’s been freshened up since.
Pogo is always a force in races like this, in fact he won this very one in 2022 and finished third behind Audience and Jumby last season. Then there’s Tiber Flow who had a bit left up his sleeve when bouncing back to form to win the John of Gaunt at Haydock last time.
It will be fascinating to see how Nostrum fares in against this lot.
Away from the very big meetings, Charlie Appleby continues to tick over nicely and he’ll have high hopes of winning the JCB Fred Archer Stakes.
He did so last year with Kemari who beat Outbox and New London to win the race last season when sporting the distinguishing white cap.
The son of Dubawi might be in the second colours again on Saturday too as the master of Moulton Paddocks also has King Of Conquest up his sleeve. He arrives here off the back of a very taking win from the reopposing Aimeric in a Listed contest at Goodwood.
He’d previously made Middle Earth pull out all the stops in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury and looks just the sort to pick up another pot or two kept away from the top table.
In fact, pots very much like this one.
If like me, you are struggling to shake off the effects of Royal Ascot then look to Aviation Time for inspiration.
She’s entered in the Listed Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes and will take a bit of stopping if fully over her Berkshire exertions.
Richard Hughes’ charge wet down by only a length-and-a-half when third to Ain’t Nobody in the Listed Windsor Stakes, the form of her previous third in the Hilary Needler franked by the mighty run of Maw Lam in the Queen Mary earlier in the week too.
But if you want a fresh filly who came out of Ascot with her reputation enhanced without actually setting foot in the place then step forward Teej A.
For the Woodcote heroine had previously opened her account at Chester in May beating a certain Rashabar, yes that Rahsabar, the Coventry Stakes hero of Matt Brocklebank's crystal ball fame.
She’ll serve it up to whatever rolls into town at the weekend.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if there was a nice prospect or two lurking in the opening Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.
A pair of newcomers certainly catch the eye. Appleby has entered Paradise Springs, a daughter of Ghaiyyath from a family that includes Naval Power.
However arguably even more interesting is Bayenah for the Gosdens and Shadwell Estate. She’s a daughter of Dubawi out of Hameem who was a 500,000 guineas purchase for the team back in 2016. She was placed in a couple of Listed races as a four-year-old having won a Kempton handicap from a mark of 93 and this is her first foal.
The Clarehaven team will be keen to get their two-year-olds up and running given the lack of quality elsewhere in this year's team and she’s worth monitoring with Jim Crowley booked to ride at the six-day stage.
Wathnan Racing can reflect on a job well done after Royal Ascot but there’s no resting on their laurels for the sport’s latest potential superpower.
Their sights are now set on Newcastle on Saturday and while they are without a representative in the feature JenningsBet Northumberland Plate, they could have two interesting runners on the card.
First up is Ballymount Boy in the catchily titled JenningsBet Nun Street Newcastle Open Now Chipchase Stakes.
He is their only horse with Adrian Keatley and was bought when his star was on the rise at two. Having won a Hamilton maiden he chased home Vandeek in the Richmond and Indian Run the Acomb before landing a Listed race as the nights really drew in at Doncaster in the autumn.
We’ve only seen him once this season, when blowing out in the Greenham having been on his toes beforehand, and it will be interesting to see if he can head back in the right direction at Gosforth Park.
However, potentially more significant for the team would be the appearance of Make Me A King in the Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap.
Trainer Hamad Al-Jehani came agonisingly close to opening his British account with Beshtani at Epsom on Derby day and it’s only a matter of time before that door swings wide open – and his stable strength increased too.
Make Me A King is only two runs into his British career and was used as a pacemaker when teeing the Buckingham Palace up to perfection for owner-mate English Oak last week.
You sense his time will come.
