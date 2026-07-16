Saturday Panel: Expert racing tips for the Curragh, Newbury and Market Rasen

Andrew Asquith, Robbie Lee and Ben Linfoot assess this Saturday's action from the Curragh, Newbury and Market Rasen.

Weatherbys Super Sprint – a good betting race or will you just be watching the golf? Andrew Asquith: It isn’t a race I always get involved in but I put Angels Lane up in my Weekend View column earlier in the week after she impressed me when making a winning debut at Chepstow. Her performance was backed up by a very good timefigure and she left the impression she’d come on a bundle for the experience. Henry Candy has given her plenty of time since and she looks a nice prospect. Robbie Lee: Wouldn’t be a race I’m too keen to get stuck into but the Karl Burke-trained Final Appeal could be one at a price to run well. He won comfortably at Wolverhampton, beating a subsequent winner, and then ran no more than okay in the Lily Agnes at Chester but that looked a relatively good renewal. The gelding operation since then could bring some improvement and he might be overpriced in what is clearly an open race. Ben Linfoot: Well, it only lasts a minute so I’m sure you can do both! I actually like the Super Sprint as a betting race as there is so much potential for improvement throughout the field and you’ve got to factor that in, for all that it’s a difficult task. Like Andy, I like Angels Lane, there has to be improvement from her after that Chepstow win and Henry Candy has a great record in this type of race. Etienne looks to have a good chance at the weights and there’s likely more to come from Sky Secret, too, so there’s plenty to ponder.

Give us one other horse to watch out for at Newbury please? Andrew Asquith: Baileys Khelstar has an excellent record over two miles with form figures of 1211 and he arrives in excellent form having won his last two starts. He did especially well to overcome a slow gallop at Kempton last time, too, coming from off the pace to get up close home and, with the longer straight at Newbury likely to help, he’s a horse to remain interested in up just 3lb. Robbie Lee: The Pertemps Network Handicap (14:25) was won last year by Almuhit and he’d be the one for me off 2lbs lower this year. He holds a good record at the track, having won twice over this distance last year, and the ground will suit the Faye Bramley-trained gelding who can look to deploy his usual front-running tactics to try and retain his crown in this contest. Ben Linfoot: I also thought Baileys Khelstar might be a horse to follow at the start of the season and while it has taken him a while to come good he’s on a real roll now heading into the Pertemps Handicap over two miles at 14:25. Charlie Johnston’s horse is on a hat-trick after improving since going out in trip and after going up just 3lb for his Kempton win last time he has to be of interest here, especially as he won off a slow gallop last time and that could be the case again in this.

What’s on your radar as Market Rasen gets its chance to shine on ITV4? Andrew Asquith: The obvious one to me is Louis Veron in the Summer Hurdle for Dan and Harry Skelton. He’s looked a useful prospect of late, not needing to improve to open his account at Warwick last month and following up in some style at Stratford recently. Admittedly, those races lacked depth, and he’ll find life harder now pitched into a competitive, big-field handicap, but an opening mark of 124 highly likely underestimates him, and there’s plenty more improvement to come. Robbie Lee: Glory And Honour could have a nice chance in the last for Sam England. The 10-year-old won at Hexham two starts ago over two miles and then was a slightly disappointing fourth just 15 days later when upped in grade. Only 1lb higher than for his success two runs ago, he can be competitive now up in trip under Tom Midgley. Ben Linfoot: I’ll have to dig a lot deeper but Kingston Narcissus leapt off the racecard in the Betway Summer Plate. Dan Skelton’s seven-year-old looks the perfect type for this race being lightly-raced over fences with the promise of more to come back up in trip off a proper gallop. He’ll be favourite and if I find one to take him on with it’ll have to be really enticing.

Thundering On is a sparkling winner of the Betfred Oaks