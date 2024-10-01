Saturday Longchamp entries | Kyprios tops Cadran contenders at ParisLongchamp

Aidan O’Brien’s star stayer won the contest in remarkable circumstances in 2022 when, despite hanging across the track in the home straight, he came home 20 lengths clear.

After injury restricted him to just two outings last season, Kyprios has won each of his run races this year. O’Brien has also left in Continuous, who has the option of running in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and Point Lonsdale.

Either side of Kyprios’ win, the Cadran has been claimed by Alan King’s Trueshan, and the veteran is once again lined up for the race, with James Doyle set for the ride.

Trueshan is arguably the horse with which Hollie Doyle made her name having won 11 times on him, including this race last year, the Goodwood Cup and three Long Distance Cups at Ascot on Champions Day.

However, due to being the retained rider for Nashwa’s owner Imad Alsagar, she will be in action in the Sun Chariot Stakes rather than at ParisLongchamp.

King said: “Trueshan is very well, he was scoped today and he works tomorrow, provided it all goes well he is on target for the Cadran again.

“We just need to tick a few boxes before saying it is definite.

“James Doyle will ride, we’ve had him on standby for some time as we had an idea Hollie might not be available.

“He’s won on him before so it was logical when we were looking at it.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Sweet William finally bagged a big prize at Doncaster last time out and could run, with Sir Mark Prescott’s Miss Cynthia and Andrew Balding’s Coltrane also in contention.

The only home-trained potential runner is Christophe Ferland’s Double Major.

William Haggas is searching for a third successive win in the Prix de Royallieu with Sea Theme.

Sea La Rosa and Sea Silk Road have provided Haggas with Group One victories in a race that has not been won by a French-trained runner since 2017.

Henry de Bromhead’s Term Of Endearment, David Menuisier’s Caius Chorister and O’Brien’s Port Fairy are among 16 left in.

There are 11 left in the Prix Dollar, including Brian Meehan’s Jayarbee, the Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat and Ed Walker’s Almaqam.

Haggas’ Maljoom and Karl Burke’s Holloway Boy are among 13 in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein, while St Leger runner-up Illinois is one of 11 in the Prix Chaudenay.

There are supplementary entry stages for all races on Wednesday.