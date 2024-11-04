Saturday entries: Big-race preview for Aintree and Wincanton

Last year's second and third, Percussion and Frero Banbou, feature among 17 six-day entries for the Boylesports Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree.
The latter has been installed as 11/2 favourite by Paddy Power for the major handicap chase, with Percussion a 13/2 chance.
Other leading fancies at Aintree include Topham winner Arizona Cardinal, another with experience of the big fences in Latenightpass, Summer Plate hero Sure Touch, who is on a five-timer, and the Paul Nicholls-trained Outlaw Peter.
The Ditcheat handler is well represented in Saturday’s big races on the Wincanton card too.
He has recent Kempton winner Rubaud in the Betmgm Elite Hurdle. Among his potential opponents are Henry De Bromhead’s Aspire Tower, Brentford Hope, Nemean Lion and Lump Sum, who made a winning return in the Welsh Champion Hurdle last month.
Mofasa is set to be Nicholls’ representative in the 63rd Badger Beer Handicap Chase.
Last year’s winner Blackjack Magic is on track to defend his crown, Al Dancer tops the weights, while Dan Skelton’s Ballygrifincottage and Riskintheground also feature among 16 six-day entries.
11/2 Frero Banbou, 6/1 Latenightpass, 13/2 Percussion, 7 Arizona Cardinal, Sure Touch, 8 Outlaw Peter, 10 Gaboriot, King Turgeon, 12 Eldorado Allen, 14 Idalko Bihoue, 16 Authorized Art, Galon De Vauzelle, 20 Richmond Lake, Shantreusse, 25 Harper’s Brook, Persian Time, Vintage Fizz.
