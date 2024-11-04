Saturday entries: Big-race preview for Aintree and Wincanton

The latter has been installed as 11/2 favourite by Paddy Power for the major handicap chase, with Percussion a 13/2 chance.

Other leading fancies at Aintree include Topham winner Arizona Cardinal, another with experience of the big fences in Latenightpass, Summer Plate hero Sure Touch, who is on a five-timer, and the Paul Nicholls-trained Outlaw Peter.

The Ditcheat handler is well represented in Saturday’s big races on the Wincanton card too.

He has recent Kempton winner Rubaud in the Betmgm Elite Hurdle. Among his potential opponents are Henry De Bromhead’s Aspire Tower, Brentford Hope, Nemean Lion and Lump Sum, who made a winning return in the Welsh Champion Hurdle last month.