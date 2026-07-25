Saturday Ascot review, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Ascot on King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes day.

Moon lands Group 3 prize Moonrise proved her liking for Ascot with a game success in the Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes. Second at 66/1 in the Windsor Castle Stakes at the Royal meeting, Moonrise was sent off at 11/2 on this step up in class and lowered the colours of some well-regarded fillies with a game success. Dee's Funny Girl finished well under Ryan Moore from an unpromising position but ran out of racing room and was a neck down at the line; Velozee was three-quarters of a length back in third. The winner was ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by Andrew Balding and the latter said: “She has a tendency to be exuberant in her racing style, but luckily there was plenty of pace on. "That was only the third start of her career and she is learning all the time, but she is a proper professional. She got a nice into it today, which I think helped, and she was strong at the end of the race as well so I was very pleased. “She had done some pretty good work before the Windsor Castle so we were really hopeful of a big run, and she nearly did it. I would be very happy with today’s performance. “You are always fearful until they pass the line, but that was great. She is in the Lowther and that would look to be the next logical step. “I don’t know if we would do any travelling near the end of the year as that is a long way away, and there are plenty of nice races close to home.

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Never good enough Never Enough appears to have a bright future in store after putting his previous experience to good use when securing a front running success in the Dentakay EBF Crocker Bulteel ‘Confined’ Maiden Stakes at Ascot. Finding only one too good on his debut at Windsor 26 days ago, the son of No Nay Never built on that experience when going one better in the six furlong contest under William Buick. Although a shade keen early on, the 11/8 favourite was not for passing out in front with the two-time champion flat jockey steering his mount to glory by a length and a half from newcomer Izuba, who caught the eye when running on into second. Walker said: “He was so laid back at Windsor, and he was so laid back in the prelims here, but he just pinged the gates and grabbed hold of the bit. I was worried he was doing a bit too much. Maybe he is just a bit speedier as he is bred to be quick as his dam was very quick. “He has got that wonderful laid back attitude at home so he probably doesn’t show his speed. I thought we would use our experience, but there is a bit of a headwind, and when he was tanking along in front into the headwind I started worrying a bit.”

Never Enough wins the opener at Ascot on King George day



Although Never Enough holds an entry in Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York next month, which he was trimmed into 33/1 from 100/1 for by Paddy Power, the Lambourn handler admitted he might keep his sights lower for the time being. Walker added: “The dam was a good two-year-old, but I think this guy has got massive scope to go on in the future. It is very important he gets black type for the mare as the mare was very good. He is the second foal out of the mare, and the first foal was disappointing. “Will is adamant he will go further in time. I think we will keep him at six for now with the way he jumped and travelled. He is a real exciting one for the future. Whether we go into a novice with a penalty, or something better straight away, I don’t know. He is still mentally quite backward. "I don’t think we will throw him into something smoking hot straight away. I think we might miss the Gimcrack as I think he is just too backward and is not ready for that. I think he could be a nice three-year-old, but I would like to have a crack at an autumn stakes race if he is up to that.”