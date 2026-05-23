Saturday analysis: Three for Royal Ascot from the action at Goodwood

Ben Linfoot, Ian Ogg and David Ord select a horse each that caught their eye for Royal Ascot after a busy Saturday afternoon around the tracks.

Richie’s Rocket – Britannia Stakes (Ben Linfoot) Ralph Beckett saved the bookies on June 20, 2019, when his 28/1 chance Biometric won the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot, foiling a multi-million pound gamble on 7/2 favourite and runner-up Turgenev, who was backed down from huge prices after jockey Frankie Dettori had won the previous four races on the card. Four years later he had the one-two in the Royal Hunt Cup, so Beckett clearly knows how to lay one out for these big-field straight track handicaps at the Royal meeting and he might have another plan coming to fruition with RICHIE’S ROCKET, who finished seventh in the Fitzdares Harroways Handicap over seven furlongs at Goodwood on Saturday.

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Drawn out wide in 16, he was given an exaggerated hold-up ride by Hector Crouch and, despite being gelded since his last start, he still looked a tricky ride being keen in the rear. He will have to race more efficiently if he’s to win a Britannia, but the way he weaved his way through the field for a running-on seventh was indicative of his natural ability and if he can just switch off he’s well capable of landing a big pot off his mark in the 90s. A hell-for-leather gallop on the Ascot straight course could be right in his wheelhouse and after just five starts this son of New Bay is well worth keeping on side.

Wechaad - Royal Ascot handicap (Ian Ogg) The seven-furlong handicap Ben mentions looked to be a red-hot affair and quite a few were well backed with the 'right' horses filling the places. Catullus bounced back after wind and gelding operations, making the most of a good draw in two and winning easily from a perfect pitch; he showed some decent form at two and it will be interesting to see where he heads. This won't have done anything for his handicap mark though whereas WECHAAD can't go up much for finishing fourth. Drawn in 15, Wechaad was the first home from double figures (2, 5, 3, 15, 1, 9, 16) and made up a lot of ground from off the pace having been dropped in from his high draw which is very hard to win from over this C&D. Entitled to come on for this first run of the season, he looks more than capable of winning a handicap of this nature and, given he ran well at Ascot in a maiden, hopefully he'll rock up at the Royal meeting.

Karl Burke - eyeing Royal Ascot

Golden Story - King Edward VI Stakes (David Ord) The artist formerly known as the Predominate Stakes, now the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat, is the last of the recognised Derby trials. This year's renewal will have little bearing on the Epsom picture but it might well have unearthed the winner of the King Edward VII Stakes in GOLDEN STORY.

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