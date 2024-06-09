Saratoga star Measured Time given Breeders’ Cup target

Measured Time has been handed a Breeders’ Cup objective by Charlie Appleby, having led home a Moulton Paddocks one-two in the Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga.

The $1million Grade One was one of the main undercard events on Belmont Stakes day in the States and saw the Jebel Hatta winner making his first appearance since finishing a close-up fourth in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in the spring. It had been a luckless run at the meeting for Appleby, who having set up a satellite operation in America, had saddled six previous runners with no joy over the course of the Belmont Stakes Festival. Having seen Mysterious Night and Star Of Mystery both hit the frame earlier in the day, Appleby finally got on the scoreboard in the race before the Triple Crown feature, as Measured Time returned to his best form in the hands of William Buick.

