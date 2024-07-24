Sangster hopes for rain ahead of Celestial Orbit’s Sandown Listed bid

It was in this race 12 months ago that the Manton handler registered the first significant victory of his fledgling training career with currently sidelined stable star Shuwari.

He now looks to replicate that Listed success with his smart Haydock winner, who stepped up markedly on her Kempton debut in Merseyside.

However, a sting in the tail could be drying conditions in Esher, with Celestial Orbit’s trainer keen to see the forecast rain on Thursday come to fruition.

“Jamie (Spencer) gave her a nice ride at Haydock and she seemed to take a nice bit of improvement from her debut at Kempton and she won well in the end I think,” said Sangster.

“I also had her in a Group Three in Deauville on Sunday, but she doesn’t actually want the ground too fast. We’re slightly watching the weather forecast and there’s quite a lot of rain forecast on Thursday, it’s just whether it comes in time or not.

“It looks like it will be quick in France as well, so the plan is to run on Thursday unless it’s fast ground. It looks a competitive race and we will just have to see if the rain comes in time.”