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Where Love Lives leads close home in the National Stakes
Where Love Lives leads close home in the National Stakes

Sandown Review | Talk Of New York impresses as Where Love Lives wins National Stakes

Horse Racing
Thu May 28, 2026 · 15 min ago

A review of the action from Sandown on Thursday evening where Where Love Lives won the National Stakes and Talk Of New York easily landed the Heron Stakes.

The five-furlong contest has been won by some smart sprinters in recent years, and the debut Thirsk winner added his name to the rollcall with a determined finishing effort.

Bill The Bull took the field along for a long way, only giving way with a furlong to run as the winner challenged for the lead, with Princesse d’Orange on the rail and Adaay of Scarlet moving up on the outer.

Things got tight as the winner made his effort, but he stuck his next out where it matters, with Adaay of Scarlett (9/4) taking second ahead of Princesse d’Orange (12/1).

Both Mr Macartney and Dandyman Dan caught the eye in behind, both never nearer than at the line having been outpaced, while 2/1 favourite Napa was the big disappointment of the race.

Winning jockey Kevin Stott told Racing TV: “He was green that day at Thirsk, today he had to go past the horse and it took him some time. This track with the road finds them out a bit, he got a bump and was unbalanced. But he was tough, genuine and he has loads of speed.

“He's a bit of a boy at home but that is just him. We got him down to the start nice and relaxed. He jumped out a bit left but soon got into stride, and I liked the way he put his head down in the final furlong.”

When asked whether Royal Ascot could be his next port of call, Stott replied: “I see no reason why not. He’s still learning but Ascot will probably suit him.

“I think five furlongs at Ascot would suit. I think he will get six furlongs in time, but I think for now he has got bags of speed and, like I say, I think he will take another step forward from this as he has learnt a lot mentally.”

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Talk Of New York impresses in Heron Stakes

Talk Of New York is a cut above his Heron Stakes rivals
Talk Of New York is a cut above his Heron Stakes rivals

An hour later, Talk Of New York (evens fav) ran out a ready winner of the Star Sports Heron Stakes (Listed Race).

The mount of William Buick was one of four Charlie Appleby-trained Godolphin runners, and could be seen making up his ground effortlessly as the tearaway leaders Nation's Hope and Wise Prince came back to the field.

Buick sent the Wootton Bassett colt to the front with two furlongs to run and he stretched away for a bloodless five and a half length success, with stablemate Time To Turn (15/2) just edging second from the staying-on Andab (8/1).

The winner has an entry in next month's St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, and was cut to 8/1 (from 16s) for the mile contest following his emphatic win.

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