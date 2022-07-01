The five year old Mastercraftsman gelding landed the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and took the step up to Listed company in his stride this afternoon. Dropped back to two miles, the well-supported 5-2 Favourite appeared in a league of his own when putting his assured stamina to good use under Rob Hornby to secure the fifth victory of his career.

Moving into contention midway down the home straight, Andrew Balding-trained runner soon put matters to bed once sent on by Hornby after resolutely galloping out to defeat Rodrigo Diaz by 10 lengths, with Calling The Wind a further three-quarters of a length adrift in third.

Mariscotti, who owns Coltrane with his wife Janice, said: “The horse just continues to surprise all of us. He has come out of Ascot, which was a really tough race, well and he has run a fantastic race.

“He has got an entry in the Ebor and an entry in the Goodwood Cup, so we will take it one race at a time.

“It would be high on the list to go to Australia and we would love to go down there but we will be guided by Andrew. He lost a year through injury but he has come back incredibly strong."