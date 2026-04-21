Sandown Friday preview: Rossa Ryan on his three big rides

The son of Sea The Stars is a full-brother to Hukum and Baaeed and won at Ascot on his only start at two.

With retained Shadwell rider Jim Crowley sidelined through injury, Ryan takes over in the saddle at the Esher track having partnered Owen Burrows’ charge in a piece of work at home.

He told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s a lovely horse, I’ve had one sit on him and was impressed by him. It’s going to be a big step up for him but a step he’s going to need to take. I think he’s a horse that’s going to get better as time goes on and I think that’s the route they’re looking towards with him. He’s very inexperienced still and they’re not going to rush him.

“I was fairly excited to put my leg over him. He did a nice bit of work. I don’t know what the horse was that led me was but I was taken by him. I think mentally it’s going to be a wake-up call for him, he’s very laidback, but he shows the right signs, and you’d be happy when this lad wakes up there is an engine there.”