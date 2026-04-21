Sandown Friday preview: Rossa Ryan on his three big rides

Rossa Ryan is looking forward to partnering Raaheeb in Friday’s bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown.
The son of Sea The Stars is a full-brother to Hukum and Baaeed and won at Ascot on his only start at two.
With retained Shadwell rider Jim Crowley sidelined through injury, Ryan takes over in the saddle at the Esher track having partnered Owen Burrows’ charge in a piece of work at home.
He told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s a lovely horse, I’ve had one sit on him and was impressed by him. It’s going to be a big step up for him but a step he’s going to need to take. I think he’s a horse that’s going to get better as time goes on and I think that’s the route they’re looking towards with him. He’s very inexperienced still and they’re not going to rush him.
“I was fairly excited to put my leg over him. He did a nice bit of work. I don’t know what the horse was that led me was but I was taken by him. I think mentally it’s going to be a wake-up call for him, he’s very laidback, but he shows the right signs, and you’d be happy when this lad wakes up there is an engine there.”
He’s one of three big rides for Ryan on the card which includes last year’s winner Dancing Gemini in the bet365 Mile.
“I think he’ll end up at a mile-and-a-quarter if I’m being completely honest. He’s going to the bet365 Mile without a run this time and I think he’s going to take a massive step forward,” he warned.
“I’ve been away to gallop him a couple of times and he seems in good stead but now mentally more than anything I think he’s ready to go a mile-and-a-quarter later in the year. It’s probably a perfect starting point to help us decide whether we stick to a mile for another run or two or go straight up to a mile and two.”
And Pride Of Arras completes the trio of big mounts in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes.
“He’s won around the track, it’s probably the perfect start for him for a long year ahead and he’s a hose that is going to come forward from it, without a doubt. It looks the right stepping stone before we start stepping him up,” Ryan added.
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