Sandown Friday preview: Field Of Gold 6/5 as six declared for Bet365 Mile

Field Of Gold is 6/5 favorurite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for Friday's Bet365 Mile at Sandown after six horses were declared for the race.
John and Thady Gosden's charge won the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes last season and will be making his reappearance at the Esher track.
Main market rival is the unbeaten and exciting Zeus Olympios for Karl Burke although he has to concede the market leader three pounds. Ryan Moore takes the ride.
Never So Brave, Opera Ballo, last year's winner Dancing Gemini and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes hero Cicero's Gift complete a strong field.
Elsewhere on the card Action is 13/8 to beat his six rivals and underline his Betfred Derby claims in the Bet365 Classic Trial.
Aidan O'Brien's charge signed off his juvenile campaign by finishing third in the Royal Lodge behind 2000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo and second in the Futurity at Doncaster.
Wise Prince has the large Timeform P after a very impressive Nottingham debut win at two and is a fascianting rival along with Raaheeb, a winner at Ascot on his sole juvenile start and a full-brother to Baaeed and Hukum.
Bet365 Mile - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 6/5 Field Of Gold, 9/4 Zeus Olympios, 13/2 Never So Brave, Opera Ballo, 16 Dancing Gemini, 20 Cicero’s Gift
Bet365 Classic Trial - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 13/8 Action, 5/2 Wise Prince, 3 Raheeb, 10 Spyce, 16 Oceans Four, 20 Al Zanati, 33 Winding Stream
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