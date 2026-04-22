Sandown Friday preview: Field Of Gold 6/5 as six declared for Bet365 Mile

Field Of Gold is 6/5 favorurite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for Friday's Bet365 Mile at Sandown after six horses were declared for the race.

John and Thady Gosden's charge won the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes last season and will be making his reappearance at the Esher track. Main market rival is the unbeaten and exciting Zeus Olympios for Karl Burke although he has to concede the market leader three pounds. Ryan Moore takes the ride. Never So Brave, Opera Ballo, last year's winner Dancing Gemini and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes hero Cicero's Gift complete a strong field.