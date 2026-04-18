Sandown Friday entries: Field Of Gold among star names

Field Of Gold looks set to make his seasonal reappearance in a strong renewal of the Bet365 Mile at Sandown on Saturday.

Winner of the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes last season, he was last seen finishing fifth behind the reopposing Cicero’s Gift in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October. Last year’s winner Dancing Gemini is in the mix along with the exciting and unbeaten Zeus Olympios, the highly-regarded Opera Ballo and Never So Brave. Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner Almaqam is among an entry of nine for the Bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes.