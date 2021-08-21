Sandown course guide: Fran Berry

Sandown is a fantastic track. The surface is usually in great condition but for a big, galloping course it often pays to be handy.

There’s a long run down the back before a sharp right-handed turn for home. The pace can sometimes steady right and then build gradually over the final three-and-a-half furlongs. It can be very hard sometimes to get to the leaders.

However if they are racing round that bend the closers have their chance, the stiff uphill finish is one of the main features of Sandown and you can find a horse tying up underneath you if you’ve made the move too soon.