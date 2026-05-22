Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Ombudsman wins the Juddmonte International
Ombudsman wins the Juddmonte International

Sandown Brigadier Gerard Stakes night entries

Horse Racing
Fri May 22, 2026 · 2h ago

Ombudsman features among six entries for Thursday’s Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown Park.

John & Thady Gosden’s charge is using the race as a springboard for Royal Ascot and heads to Esher off the back of his win in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March. Godolphin’s retained rider William Buick is booked to ride with Ryan Moore on Bedouin Prince for Charlie Appleby and Billy Loughnane aboard Arabian Light.

Almeric is set to represent Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, Gethin is on course to race in the Wathnan silks for the first time for the Owen Burrows team and Wimbledon Hawkeye completes the field.

Last year’s Betfred Derby runner-up Lazy Griff is set to make his first start since finishing third in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh in the Star Sports Henry II Stakes on the same card. Buick is booked to ride as Charlie Johnston’s charge steps up to a staying trip for the first time.

Sweet William sets a good standard and has race-fitness on his side after landing the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot earlier this month.

Epic Poet, Furthur and Dubai Future are other notable entries.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING