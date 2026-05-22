Sandown Brigadier Gerard Stakes night entries

John & Thady Gosden’s charge is using the race as a springboard for Royal Ascot and heads to Esher off the back of his win in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March. Godolphin’s retained rider William Buick is booked to ride with Ryan Moore on Bedouin Prince for Charlie Appleby and Billy Loughnane aboard Arabian Light.

Almeric is set to represent Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, Gethin is on course to race in the Wathnan silks for the first time for the Owen Burrows team and Wimbledon Hawkeye completes the field.

Last year’s Betfred Derby runner-up Lazy Griff is set to make his first start since finishing third in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh in the Star Sports Henry II Stakes on the same card. Buick is booked to ride as Charlie Johnston’s charge steps up to a staying trip for the first time.

Sweet William sets a good standard and has race-fitness on his side after landing the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot earlier this month.

Epic Poet, Furthur and Dubai Future are other notable entries.