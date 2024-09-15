Sammy Jo Bell won the Leger Legends at Doncaster for a third time | free replay

Sammy Jo Bell confirmed herself the queen of the Graham Lee Vickers.Bet Leger Legends race when landing the Doncaster race for a third time.

The jockey – who also enjoyed success in 2019 and 2022 – was an even more impressive victor as she has overcome an anterior cruciate ligament injury to partake. As in previous years Bell was riding for her former boss Richard Fahey, who provided the seven-year-old gelding Hartswood for the contest. Hartswood was a 10-1 chance with Terries Royale and Megan Nicholls were the 3-1 favourites, a status they looked worthy of after streaking to a significant lead some way from home. It looked a forgone conclusion from there, but Terries Royale began to hang badly to the left, crossing the track until he reached the far rail and losing plenty of ground in the process. Bell and Hartwood pounced on the opportunity and snatched victory by three-quarters of a length, securing a hat-trick of wins in the event for the retired Flat jockey.

