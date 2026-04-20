Samangan set for 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

The son of Blue Point progressed through the grades at two, finishing fourth on debut before winning his next three starts in a conditions race, a Group 3 and Group 2.

Samangan returned to action over seven furlongs in the Prix Djebel at Deauville at the start of the month and was made favourite but had to settle for second, beaten a length and three quarters by Afandy.

Graffard admitted to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that he was a little underwhelmed by the performance.

"A little but under what we were expecting," he said.

"I think he needed the run and this trial in Deauville can bring some funny results; my horses weren't firing at the time so I think he's much better now."

That encouragement along with a lack of options is prompting Graffard to stick to Plan A and head to England for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket for which he is a 20/1 chance with Paddy Power.

"I don't have many options for him," Graffard explained.

"The plan was always to go to Newmarket and we'll stick to the plan and see what happens. He's very good on a straight course and has natural speed which I think is quite useful in Newmarket. I always question his ability to stay but on the dam side he should stay, no problem.

"It was either drop him back to sprinting or try Newmarket and the way around the other day and the feeling for Mikael [Barzalona] is he should stay a mile so we will go with no high expectation, I would say, but he's a nice horse."