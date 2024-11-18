Sam Thomas prepared to take patient approach with Al Dancer

Sam Thomas is in no rush to send Al Dancer back into battle after his imperious success in the Badger Beer at Wincanton.

The evergreen 11-year-old produced a phenomenal round of jumping and galloping in the hands of conditional jockey Callum Pritchard to both turn the traditionally competitive early-season staying chase into a procession and continue his handler’s fine start to the current campaign. It was the second notable success Thomas has saddled for owner Dai Walters in recent weeks following the victory of progressive hurdler Lump Sum in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at the owners’ home track of Ffos Las last month. However, it was a special moment for the man who once steered Denman to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory as Al Dancer added another feather to the trainer’s cap at Wincanton. “We’re absolutely thrilled and it was an amazing performance and we’re just unbelievably lucky to have such an incredible horse really, we’re very lucky to have these top horses,” said Thomas. “We haven’t got a huge team but they are the races we all want to win and it’s great for the boss Mr Walters and just keeps the whole thing ticking along. “We obviously want to win with every horse we can, but the big ones take the pressure off a bit. We’ve got a lovely team of horses to run and we’re just hoping for a bit of help with the weather."