Salvator Mundi wins as stablemate Kopek Des Bordes falls in Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown

Salvator Mundi won the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown after stablemate Kopek Des Bordes fell two from home.
Willie Mullins trained the first two in the market here with Kopek Des Bordes sent off the 4/11 favourite under Paul Townend and Salvator Mundi a 13/2 chance under Harry Cobden.
Kopek Des Bordes was keen in the hood as Irish Panther took them along, but he was still going well when taking up the running three from home.
Two fences out it looked as though he was going to run away with the contest but he jinked to his left at the penultimate fence and took a crashing fall leaving his stablemate to pick up the pieces.
Even then it wasn't straightforward for Mullins with Irish Panther rallying, but Salvator Mundi found another gear to eventually win by 12 lengths.
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