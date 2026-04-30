Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Salvator Mundi goes clear at Punchestown
Salvator Mundi

Salvator Mundi wins as stablemate Kopek Des Bordes falls in Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown

Horse Racing
Thu April 30, 2026 · 2h ago

Salvator Mundi won the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown after stablemate Kopek Des Bordes fell two from home.

Willie Mullins trained the first two in the market here with Kopek Des Bordes sent off the 4/11 favourite under Paul Townend and Salvator Mundi a 13/2 chance under Harry Cobden.

Kopek Des Bordes was keen in the hood as Irish Panther took them along, but he was still going well when taking up the running three from home.

Two fences out it looked as though he was going to run away with the contest but he jinked to his left at the penultimate fence and took a crashing fall leaving his stablemate to pick up the pieces.

Even then it wasn't straightforward for Mullins with Irish Panther rallying, but Salvator Mundi found another gear to eventually win by 12 lengths.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING