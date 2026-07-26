Salisbury option for Ascot winner Sorrengail

Charlie Appleby intends to step Sorrengail up in class on her next start after earmarking the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury as a potential target.
The daughter of Wootton Bassett put an encouraging performance on her debut at Newmarket when making good late headway to finish fourth behind her stablemate Acting Lady.
With the benefit of that experience behind her, the Godolphin-owned filly then went three places better under Billy Loughnane when running out a decisive winner of a six furlong fillies’ novice event at Ascot on Friday.
On the back of that win Appleby has identified the Group Three test over six furlongs at the Wiltshire track on September 3 as a possible next port of call for Sorrengail.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Appleby said: “I was delighted with Sorrengail at Ascot on Friday. She ran a promising race at Newmarket first time out and it was good to see her back it up.
“She has had two runs quite quickly now so we will probably give her a little bit of a break now and look towards the Dick Poole down at Salisbury in September with her.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.