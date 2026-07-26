Salisbury option for Ascot winner Sorrengail

The daughter of Wootton Bassett put an encouraging performance on her debut at Newmarket when making good late headway to finish fourth behind her stablemate Acting Lady.

With the benefit of that experience behind her, the Godolphin-owned filly then went three places better under Billy Loughnane when running out a decisive winner of a six furlong fillies’ novice event at Ascot on Friday.

On the back of that win Appleby has identified the Group Three test over six furlongs at the Wiltshire track on September 3 as a possible next port of call for Sorrengail.