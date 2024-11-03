Saeed bin Suroor retains faith in novice winner Elwateen

Saeed bin Suroor remains confident Elwateen can make her mark at the highest level next season despite being unable to test her credentials in Pattern company before the end of the current campaign.

The Shadwell-owned daughter of Dubawi created a very taking impression when striking at Kempton on debut, showing plenty of class and a willing attitude to repel subsequent scorer Orchid. What made the performance even more impressive was Bin Suroor’s insistence that she was not fully wound up for her first outing, suggesting an immediate step up in company at the back-end of the season. Elwateen ultimately missed those high-ranking end-of-year assignments with a persistent setback, but Bin Suroor is extremely optimistic the talented filly can justify his lofty opinion next term.

