Saddadd in good form ahead of Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh

Dawson has ridden Saddadd on four of his seven starts - winning twice - and was on board when the pair made a winning return to action in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April.

Saddadd is set to step up to Group 1 company for the first time in Sunday's extended 10 furlong contest where he will take on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Minnie Hauk as well as his own half-brother in Almaqam and Dawson has been counting down the hours.

"I can't wait, I'm really looking forward to it," he told Racing TV after riding a winner at Goodwood on Friday.

"Saddadd is an absolute legend, he will look after me more than I will look after him; he's an absolute dude. He's entitled to run in a Group 1 and it's a proper Group 1 and he's in great nick.

"He definitely has [improved from last year]. He's got that extra gear and he showed it at Sandown. He would have needed the run, he's a big, backward type, absolutely loved the ground that day at Sandown, it was good-to-soft.

"That's my only question mark. He has won on good-to-firm but we'll find out how effective he is on good ground but he's definitely at this level and we'll see where he lies on Sunday."