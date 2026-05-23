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Ray Dawson returns in triumph on Saddadd
Ray Dawson returns in triumph on Saddadd

Saddadd in good form ahead of Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh

Horse Racing
Sat May 23, 2026 · 2h ago

Ray Dawson is excited to be teaming up with Saddadd again when they take on Minnie Hauk in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Dawson has ridden Saddadd on four of his seven starts - winning twice - and was on board when the pair made a winning return to action in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April.

Saddadd is set to step up to Group 1 company for the first time in Sunday's extended 10 furlong contest where he will take on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Minnie Hauk as well as his own half-brother in Almaqam and Dawson has been counting down the hours.

"I can't wait, I'm really looking forward to it," he told Racing TV after riding a winner at Goodwood on Friday.

"Saddadd is an absolute legend, he will look after me more than I will look after him; he's an absolute dude. He's entitled to run in a Group 1 and it's a proper Group 1 and he's in great nick.

"He definitely has [improved from last year]. He's got that extra gear and he showed it at Sandown. He would have needed the run, he's a big, backward type, absolutely loved the ground that day at Sandown, it was good-to-soft.

"That's my only question mark. He has won on good-to-firm but we'll find out how effective he is on good ground but he's definitely at this level and we'll see where he lies on Sunday."

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