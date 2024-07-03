Ryan Moore the perfect man for the job on Eclipse favourite City Of Troy

THE great comedian, Tommy Cooper, once told the story of finding a Stradivarius and a Rembrandt in his loft.

He took the items to an antique shop and the owner confirmed: "You do indeed have a Stradivarius and a Rembrandt.

"Unfortunately... Stradivarius was a terrible painter and Rembrandt made crap violins."

I'm not sure if any message was intended, but it is often advisable to stick to what you do best rather than try to be something you are not.

Watching Los Angeles win last Sunday's Irish Derby, it suddenly occurred to me that, firstly, I couldn't remember the last time Ryan Moore rode a bad race and, secondly, how his demeanour remains unchanged whatever the outcome.

It was a tactical set-up at The Curragh with Aidan O'Brien's other three runners all 'struggling' mysteriously to negotiate the home turn, and Moore aboard a superior horse.

But his ride on the big and raw Jan Brueghel the previous day tested all his skills and was just superb.

Clearly, the son of Galileo is work in progress and he wasn't racing as he should have been in the second half of the race.

Jan Brueghel had his head high, seemed to be backing off and was changing his legs, a difficult situation for any rider yet Moore somehow got him organised enough to lead close to the finish.

I'm not sure many other jockeys could have won on him.

Earlier in the month, at Royal Ascot, he produced two eye-catching riding performances on Kyprios and Fairy Godmother, and the big-race victories just keep on coming.

For sure, Moore has the well-earned advantage of sitting on some very good horses but when winning the Derby on City Of Troy, it was almost instinctive how he seemed to find a clear run through the pack having been drawn on the inside.

When interviewed, he can be quietly informative sometimes if asked the right question but, ordinarily, somewhat less expansive.

For example, that dreadful, stock question: "has it sunk in yet?", deployed by far too many TV broadcasters, is unlikely to elicit much more than a 'name, rank and serial number' response.

Poor old Bob Cooper, the soon-to-retire 'Sky Sports Racing' presenter, has often received particularly short shrift (to much general

amusement) at minor meetings and, asked at the Royal meeting, what it meant to surpass Frankie Dettori's total number of victories, Moore replied with a deadpan: "Do you want the right answer or the real answer?"

And, his reaction to winning the Oaks some years back was: "Well it's not the Derby is it?"