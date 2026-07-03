Ryan Moore: Hawk Mountain the biggest danger to Constitution River in Coral-Eclipse

Ryan Moore sees stablemate Hawk Mountain as Constitution River's biggest danger in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
Gethin and Saddadd form a strong older horse challenge while Donnacha O'Brien runs another interesting three-year-old in A Boy Named Susie, but Moore is in no doubt when it comes to who he fears most - a horse he could've ridden.
Hawk Mountain has been ridden by Christophe Soumillon on his last two starts, but Wayne Lordan is in the saddle on Saturday and trainer Aidan O'Brien has tinkered with his headgear, swapping the blinkers back to cheekpieces.
In his World Pool blog, ahead of the £1,000,000 Group 1, Moore said: "In my eyes, his biggest danger will be Hawk Mountain, who finished three parts of a length behind him in France.
"He was a Group 1 winner last season, and he's started this season well, winning the Derby Trial at Chantilly. He's on an upward curve and has improved with each run."
As for Constitution River, Moore is happy with the Prix du Jockey Club winner as the jockey goes for the sixth Eclipse win of his career - and fourth in a row.
"He's done very little wrong on the track so far in his career," Moore continued.
“In both his starts this year, he has been progressive. First, around Chester over a mile and a quarter, and then he was a good winner of the French Derby. Going from Chantilly to Sandown should be straightforward; we did it with St Mark's Basilica a few years ago.
“He's a high-class colt, very straightforward, and looks to have come out of the French Derby well. I'm looking forward to riding him.
“They gave the ground as good in France, but it was on the quick side, and it was quick ground when he won around Chester in a good time, so the ground on Saturday doesn't concern me.
“All in all, I think my horse is very exciting and I’m looking forward to getting back on him. There are four likely challengers who are all capable of improving, of which Hawk Mountain is maybe the most legitimate of those given he’s already a Group 1 winner.”
For more from Ryan Moore visit his World Pool blog here.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.