Ryan Moore: Hawk Mountain the biggest danger to Constitution River in Coral-Eclipse

Gethin and Saddadd form a strong older horse challenge while Donnacha O'Brien runs another interesting three-year-old in A Boy Named Susie, but Moore is in no doubt when it comes to who he fears most - a horse he could've ridden.

Hawk Mountain has been ridden by Christophe Soumillon on his last two starts, but Wayne Lordan is in the saddle on Saturday and trainer Aidan O'Brien has tinkered with his headgear, swapping the blinkers back to cheekpieces.

In his World Pool blog, ahead of the £1,000,000 Group 1, Moore said: "In my eyes, his biggest danger will be Hawk Mountain, who finished three parts of a length behind him in France.

"He was a Group 1 winner last season, and he's started this season well, winning the Derby Trial at Chantilly. He's on an upward curve and has improved with each run."

As for Constitution River, Moore is happy with the Prix du Jockey Club winner as the jockey goes for the sixth Eclipse win of his career - and fourth in a row.

"He's done very little wrong on the track so far in his career," Moore continued.