Ryan Moore compares top-level riding with the pressures of Premier League football

The 42-year-old jockey, who has won 18 British Classics, shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge in a new video from World Pool.

Speaking in a sit-down interview hosted by ITV Sport’s Chief Sports Presenter Mark Pougatch alongside former Arsenal midfielder and three-time Premier League winner Ray Parlour, Moore offered a rare insight into the mentality required to perform at the highest level as well as his view as a Gunners fan.

Reflecting on pressure, Moore said: “If there’s any sort of nerves, that means it’s important. As long as you believe, the nerves don’t matter so much. When you stop believing, that’s a problem.”

Drawing a direct comparison with his own experience as a jockey, he added: “On a horse, I don’t ever remember a time where I’ve felt so nervous that it affected what I needed to do. The worst thing is when there’s expectation and you don’t believe it.”

Moore also spoke about how those same principles apply to Arsenal’s current title push, highlighting the importance of trust in manager Mikel Arteta and belief within the squad.

“As long as they go and execute what he’s asking them to do, and they give it their best, there’s nothing to complain about.”

Despite recent setbacks, World Pool ambassador Moore remains confident in the direction of the team:

“He’s [Arteta] built a really powerful team, and as long as they keep believing, hopefully they’ll get over the line.

“Even if they don’t win anything this season, I think the man’s [Arteta] done an exceptional job in bringing the team from where they were.

“You see over the years, the teams that are successful are the ones that stick with their managers. Don’t get me wrong, it would be a massive disappointment if we didn’t win anything, but I still think he’s done a great job and I’d be 100 per cent behind him.

“If you lose someone like him, I think it would set the club back. All the time that man wants to manage Arsenal, I will be fully behind him.”

The full interview, which you can watch via YouTube below, also explores the similarities and differences between elite footballers and jockeys, offering a unique crossover perspective from two top-level performers.