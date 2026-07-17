Ryan Moore backing Amelia Earhart to bounce back to form in Irish Oaks

The impressive Cheshire Oaks winner was sent off 7/4 favourite for the Betfred Oaks on June 5, ultimately finishing sixth of nine behind Thundering On, and she reopposes Joseph O'Brien's impressive winner as she bids to give Aidan O'Brien a ninth career success in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

"While it was disappointing that she finished down the field that day (Epsom) given she was favourite, it was unusual conditions this year and I’d be hopeful we’ll see a different filly this time," Moore said on his World Pool blog.

"The Oaks was a funny race, we didn’t go that quick, and I’m not sure how literally you should take the form. It was messy and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do this time. She’s still got plenty to prove but she’ll like being back at the Curragh and the headgear could help too."

Assessing the opposition facing Amelia Earhart, Moore feels it's a competitive Classic in which few can be ruled out.

"It’s an interesting race," he said. "You’ve got Thundering On, who was very impressive in the Oaks but then beaten in the Pretty Polly. Again, though, I’m not sure how much substance there is to the Pretty Polly, and she can be given another chance.

"Then there’s Earth Shot, who did well in the circumstances to beat Joanna Walsh in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot. There was a bit of interference with a loose horse that day and Joanna Walsh probably ended up in front a little earlier than Dylan (Browne McMonagle) would have liked, so she’s got claims of reversing that form.

"Joseph (O’Brien) also has Rebel Moon, who won the trial for this in Naas a couple of weeks ago. She looks like being quite a nice filly. Jim Bolger runs the Munster Oaks winner Sparan Nua who remains unbeaten in three starts and then there’s Inis Mor who ran well in the French Oaks too.

"Of ours, Beautify is a big price considering she wasn’t beaten far in the Pretty Polly the last day, Composing could bounce back from Ascot considering that race wasn’t run to her liking and Sugar Island was third in the Oaks. It looks very open. It’s a deep renewal and a very open race."