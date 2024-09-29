After sitting close to the pace throughout, the well-backed 7/2 favourite held on by half a length from A Piece Of Heaven to win the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch and round out a fine day for the Ballydoyle outfit.

O'Brien said on Racing TV: "Ryan gave him a great ride. He was fourth in a Leger and was very well in for a three-year-old.

"He's had a tough campaign and he was drawn very wide but it was unusual for a three-year-old to make a campaign like that then put up a run like that at the end.

"He's probably done enough for this year and we'll leave him alone for next year, but he looks like a horse that'll be a quality stayer next year."

They had earlier struck with classy two-year-old filly Heavens Gate in the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes. The daughter of Frankel was bouncing back to top form after finishing fourth in the Sky Bet Lowther at York and dug deep to beat Fiery Lucy (8/1) by a neck, with 9/4 chance Barnavara back in third.

The red-hot O'Brien and Moore, who tasted Group 1 glory at Newmarket on Saturday courtesy of Lake Victoria in the Cheveley Park Stakes, also won the Trainor Stone And Tile Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden with Shackleton (2/5 favourite) and the Fitzpatricks Mercedes-Benz Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden through 5/6 favourite Aftermath.

Aftermath was trimmed to 33/1 (from 50s) for the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster next month, while Heavens Gate was left unchanged at 20/1 for next month's Fillies' Mile.