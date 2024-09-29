Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien brought up a treble in the first three races at the Curragh as Heavens Gate justified 11/8 favouritism.
The daughter of Frankel was bouncing back to top form after finishing fourth in the Sky Bet Lowther at York and dug deep to beat Fiery Lucy (8/1) by a neck, with 9/4 chance Barnavara back in third.
The red-hot pair, who tasted Group 1 glory at Newmarket on Saturday courtesy of Lake Victoria in the Cheveley Park Stakes, had earlier won the Trainor Stone And Tile Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden with Shackleton (2/5 favourite) and Fitzpatricks Mercedes-Benz Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden through 5/6 favourite Aftermath.
Aftermath was trimmed to 33/1 (from 50s) for the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster next month, while Heavens Gate was left unchanged at 20/1 for next month's Fillies' Mile.
