Ruth Jefferson happy with Kerryhill ahead of Haydock return

Ruth Jefferson is looking forward to getting her stable star Kerryhill back on the track in the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.
A £115,000 purchase from the Irish point-to-point field, the six-year-old won two of his three novice starts over hurdles last term, rounding off his campaign with an impressive Grade Two victory at Doncaster in late January.
Jefferson reports Kerryhill to be in fine fettle ahead of his intended return on Merseyside and expects to have a clearer idea of whether he will be sent chasing or stick to the smaller obstacles for the rest of the season afterwards.
“He’s an intended runner, all being well. I’m happy with him,” she said.
“This run will tell us what we’re doing, if I’m honest. It’s a nice race to run him in and he should have a nice weight. Some of his form from Doncaster has been franked, so you have to hope he’s well handicapped.
“I think there is rain forecast and we will need it.”
