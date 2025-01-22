Ruby Walsh Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle preview: Two lively outsiders

Ruby Walsh has a couple of 33/1 outsiders on his mind as possible value alternatives to the red-hot favourite Teahupoo in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
He was speaking on the Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast Cheltenham Countdown alongside host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy.
When asked for alternatives to the market leader, Walsh said: "I don’t know about lurkers but there’s two definitely at a big enough price that interest me – I think going back hurdling would definitely rejuvenate Buddy One. I think he hates fences – do I think he’s good enough to win the race? No, but he could run into a place.
"And the other one is the French horse Gold Tweet who won the Cleeve. I thought he ran well for a long way in the Betfair Chase but is he glued on to stay? I’m not sure he is but I just think he's a huge price.
"Looking down through it, is there a mad front-runner in here that’s going to make it a really strong race, I don’t think there is. It could be a little bit tactical and that might suit Gold Tweet.
"But I think Gold Tweet and Buddy One at 33/1 are there or thereabouts. Just each-way pokes for a shot but I think Teahupoo is really hard to oppose."
The latter hasn't been sighted since being swept aside by Lossiemouth in the Hatton's Grace and heads straight to Cheltenham but Walsh admits this is a shallow pool right now.
"I think it is more lack of competition than what Teahupoo is even doing. He obviously beat Impaire Et Passe 14 months ago in the Hatton's Grace," he said.
"Lossiemouth in a slowly-run race kicked him out of the way this year. You look at him and you wonder – I know Gordon says he’s definitely a better horse fresh and possibly the run in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park cost him the Stayers’ Hurdle – his first one.
"He went there with much less running under his belt last year and he won the race. I think he is the dominant stayer – he’s the one you’d definitely want to be on and I’d hate to be opposing him.
"But you kind of look at him and think why didn’t he run at Christmas – maybe the Hatton’s Grace was too close to Christmas? I could understand him not running in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park this week on really testing ground and the turnaround for Cheltenham for a stayer that being too tight – I completely get that.
"But I look at him and think he couldn’t come out of Fairyhouse and thought that was great, we’ll go straight to Cheltenham. I know I couldn’t anyway. You just kind of wonder why didn’t he run."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.