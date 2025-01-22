Ruby Walsh Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle preview: Two lively outsiders

Ruby Walsh has a couple of 33/1 outsiders on his mind as possible value alternatives to the red-hot favourite Teahupoo in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

He was speaking on the Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast Cheltenham Countdown alongside host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy. When asked for alternatives to the market leader, Walsh said: "I don’t know about lurkers but there’s two definitely at a big enough price that interest me – I think going back hurdling would definitely rejuvenate Buddy One. I think he hates fences – do I think he’s good enough to win the race? No, but he could run into a place. "And the other one is the French horse Gold Tweet who won the Cleeve. I thought he ran well for a long way in the Betfair Chase but is he glued on to stay? I’m not sure he is but I just think he's a huge price. "Looking down through it, is there a mad front-runner in here that’s going to make it a really strong race, I don’t think there is. It could be a little bit tactical and that might suit Gold Tweet. "But I think Gold Tweet and Buddy One at 33/1 are there or thereabouts. Just each-way pokes for a shot but I think Teahupoo is really hard to oppose."

"WITHOUT BAD LUCK, THAT'LL WIN" | Cheltenham Countdown 2025 Ep 2 | Ruby Walsh | Rory Delargy