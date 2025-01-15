Ruby Walsh Cheltenham preview: Unibet Champion Hurdle

He was speaking on Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast Cheltenham Countdown, alongside host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy.

He explained: "I thought he was very good – he’s entitled (to improve) like any horse, now I don’t necessarily agree with the percentage figures that are trotted out that he was 80% or 85% fit as I think in this day and age, horses are much closer to a 100%, but they’re still not a 100% as without match practice you can’t be at 100%.

"So I do think Constitution Hill will have improved, but what he shows you through the first 14 furlongs was all the old Constitution Hill. The way he travelled, the way he jumped, the swagger he had, now he didn’t open up then and go and win 12 lengths like he used to but he was entitled to need the run a little bit.

"Burdett Road was hard fit from running on the Flat and a good win in the Greatwood, Lossiemouth had won the Hatton’s Grace so I think he was trying to run away from really good horses but he still got away from them and still beat them and I loved what I saw.

"I just loved the way he travelled, there was a good even tempo. I don’t for one minute think that it was a breakneck gallop, I thought it was a good solid even gallop and I loved what you saw about him. He had the right vibe, didn’t he?"